Millersville, MD

PHOTOS: Steve Blackman Reunites With The Hardy Boys and Rikishi

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer WWE star Steve Blackman appeared at Sunday’s MCW Spring Fever show in Millersville, Maryland where he reunited with Matt and Jeff Hardy. The Hardys wrestled Matt Taven and Mike Bennett at the MCW event. The three stars took a photo backstage at the event with Matt posting the following on...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

WWE

