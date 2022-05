Last year, the Atlanta City Council adopted the “City of Atlanta Short-Term Rental Ordinance,” which requires short-term rental operators to obtain a license. Under the short-term ordinance, that goes into effect on June 1, short-term rental operators are limited to the number of short-term rentals they can operate within Atlanta city limits and requires that one of their listings be the primary place of residence.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO