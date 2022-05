New details are being revealed on Stephanie McMahon taking a leave absence from her duties as WWE Chief Brand Officer. As noted, McMahon took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon and announced that she is taking some time away from the majority of her WWE responsibilities to be with her family, beginning today, Friday. She will be back as sh said WWE is a lifelong legacy for her, and she looks forward to returning to the company that she loves after taking time off to focus on her family. You can click here to read Stephanie’s full statement, along with our report on internal WWE reactions to the announcement, and more backstage notes.

WWE ・ 16 HOURS AGO