Tennessee State

TN teenagers can now take their driver’s test at home

By Lexi O'Haver
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — “At-Home Knowledge Testing” is now being offered to Tennessee teenagers ages 15 to 17. The written portion of the driving test will be given online rather than in-person at a driver services center.

This new testing is being offered through the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Driver Services division. Teenagers can take their written test online under the supervision of a proctor/parent/guardian.

The online test will require the participant to verify their identity and agree to be monitored throughout the exam. Verifying a proctor can be done through the Tennessee Proctor IDentification(PID) app. The test can be attempted twice online, after the second failed attempt the test must be taken in person at a driver services center.

A full explanation on steps and other rules to know for teens aged 15-17 years old can be found on the state’s website .

WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

