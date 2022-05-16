ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wixom, MI

Motorcyclist dies after collision with pickup truck in Wixom

By Aileen Wingblad
The Oakland Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA motorcyclist involved in a collision with a pickup truck Sunday died Monday from his injuries, Wixom Police Chief Ron Moore said. The victim’s name has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin, but Moore said he...

www.theoaklandpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
thelivingstonpost.com

One seriously injured in rollover crash on US-23

Authorities say driving too fast for wet road conditions caused a 25-year-old Saginaw woman to lose control of her 2006 Jeep Commander on northbound US-23 south of White Lake Road in Tyrone Township at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 18. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office,...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Oakland County, MI
Oakland County, MI
Accidents
City
Pontiac, MI
City
Novi, MI
City
Commerce Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Wixom, MI
State
Arizona State
Wixom, MI
Crime & Safety
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Gmc Sierra
CBS Detroit

Driver Hospitalized Following Multi-Car Crash On I-94 In Wayne County

(CBS DETROIT) – A driver has been hospitalized after multiple cars were involved in a crash on I-94 on Monday night. According to WWJ, the crash happened at about 11 p.m. on westbound I-94 at Haggerty. Police say a driver in a Chrysler 200 traveling in the left lane rear-ended a PT Cruiser, and then a driver in a pickup truck couldn’t stop in time and hit the Chrysler 200. Then, the truck was struck by a Chevy Cruise. The driver of the Chrysler was taken to a local hospital after sustaining critical head injuries. No one else was injured. Police continue to investigate. Officials say they believe the Chrysler was following behind the PT Cruiser too closely. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Police identify motorcyclist killed in fatal Jackson County crash

JACKSON, MI -- Police have identified the Jackson County man killed in a car-motorcycle crash last week as 55-year-old Wilbur Bruce Fuller. At about 10:47 p.m. May 11, officers from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety responded to a crash between a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle on Fox Road near E. Michigan Avenue in Leoni Township, east of Jackson.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Man charged with murder in Washtenaw County shooting

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man accused of slaying another man near an Ypsilanti Township gas station has been charged with murder. Davion Christopher Brooks, 18, was arraigned May 18 on open murder and firearms charges for the shooting death of Laryus Dottery who was killed Saturday, May 14, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KTAR.com

Bicycle rider dies after getting hit by car on Phoenix street

PHOENIX – A man who was riding a bicycle died after getting struck by a car Tuesday night in west Phoenix, authorities said. Officers responded to a call about an injury collision on 51st Avenue south of Camelback Road around 7:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox2detroit.com

Westbound I-94 closed at Rotunda after two semi-trucks crash

DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Officials have shutdown westbound I-94 at Rotunda following a crash involving two tractor-trailer trucks, including one hauling a tanker. The crash completely shutdown access in the westbound direction since about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Drivers were being diverted at the service drive just past of...
DEARBORN, MI
whmi.com

Motorcyclist Dies Following Crash On Kensington Road

A motorcyclist died following a crash on Friday evening in Brighton Township. Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched around 5:14pm to a vehicle versus motorcycle injury crash on Kensington Road at I-96. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 50-year-old Milford man and a 21-year-old Highland Township male passenger were traveling in a 2015 Ford Fusion southbound on Kensington Road.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy