Click here to read the full article. Lupita Nyong’o has exited Lady In The Lake, Apple’s limited series adaptation of Laura Lippman’s book. Nyong’o was to star alongside Natalie Portman, who remains in the series, sources confirm to Deadline. The series is currently in production and a search is underway for a new actress to take over her role. Nyong’o also was on board as an executive producer. The limited series takes place in 60s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother, Maddie Schwartz, played by Portman, to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a...

NFL ・ 20 MINUTES AGO