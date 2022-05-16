ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

SC authorities find remains of Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared in 2009; arrest made in case

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities have confirmed the human remains that were found during a search through the woods near the South Carolina coast last week were the remains of Brittanee Drexel, 17, who went missing from Myrtle Beach in 2009, according to WCIV.

During a news conference Monday afternoon, the Georgetown County sheriff also confirmed an arrest has been made in the case.

Investigators said Raymond Moody, who is in custody, is accused of burying Drexel. His charges include rape, murder and kidnapping, according to officials.

Last week, authorities said Drexel’s remains were found in Georgetown County during a search on Wednesday and Thursday.

Days before the discovery, Moody, who was previously identified as a person of interest in Drexel’s disappearance, was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice in Georgetown County.

Crews were searching 2.5 miles from a motel where Moody was living at the time Drexel disappeared. Authorities had searched that building extensively when they named Moody a person of interest in Drexel’s 2009 disappearance, WPDE reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jxkIU_0ffy5cE900
Georgetown County, SC search Authorities are conducting a search in a wooded area of Georgetown County, South Carolina on Thursday morning. (WCIV)

When Moody lived there, the property was in a largely undeveloped area. The nearby subdivision was in its early stages.

The teen, from Rochester, New York, went missing in April 2009 while visiting family members on a trip to Myrtle Beach.

Drexel’s mother spoke at Monday’s news conference.

“Today marks the ending of a new chapter. The search for Brittanee is now a pursuit of Brittanee’s justice,” she said.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2022 Cox Media Group

