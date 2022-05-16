Eastbound U.S. 60 lanes reopen in Tempe

Eastbound U.S. 60 freeway lanes through Tempe have reopened this afternoon following a water main break in the area last Saturday, according to a news release from the city.

The eastbound U.S. 60 off-ramp at McClintock Drive will remain temporarily closed at this time due to equipment staged in the area.

Left turns from the southbound McClintock Drive overpass to enter the freeway going east will be restored and the southbound McClintock curb lane will be reopened. However, left turns from northbound McClintock to enter west on the freeway will remain closed. Restrictions that remain on or near the overpass are due to the work happening on the water line repair.

Tempe Police and the city’s traffic management team will continue to monitor traffic and they recommend avoiding the area for the near future, particularly during rush hour times.

Work is progressing on reconstructing the westbound U.S. 60 lanes at McClintock. About 34,000 square feet of the old roadway has been demolished and removed. Material removed will be used by the Arizona Department of Transportation for backfill for other projects.

ADOT and the city are working closely together on all aspects of reconstruction work. At this time, there is not a confirmed cause of the May 7 water main break. Cost estimates for the reconstruction work are not yet available.

The break in the 24-inch steel cylinder water transmission line is not under the freeway itself – it is behind a retaining wall near the top of the McClintock Drive westbound off-ramp. The off-freeway location has allowed city crews and contractors to repair the water line independent of the freeway repair work and freeway reopening. The water line will be fully evaluated to determine the possible cause of the break, but the city will offer no speculation or premature conclusions about the cause.