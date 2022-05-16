ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Check out the amazing Bike ZOO

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 4 days ago

Ringmaster, co-founder and mechanical engineering graduate of UT Austin, Jeremy Rosen and The Bike Zoo create life-long memories.
Since first unveiling their original creations at the Austin First

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KkqAT_0ffy5XlO00
the Bike Zoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fb78v_0ffy5XlO00
the Bike Zoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oYzVH_0ffy5XlO00
the Bike Zoo

Night Parade in 2005, The Bike Zoo has grown rapidly.
Having performed at festivals, parades and schools across the US and in Mexico, millions of people have experienced the Bike Zoo since its inception.
The Bike Zoo presents a magical, immersive and interactive environment.
A unique addition to any festival, parade, public space, corporate, family, or educational event, public or private, the ever-growing menagerie of giant, playful, interactive, hand-built creatures includes our Giant 80 foot-long Rattlesnake, an assortment of many Giant Butterflies, our Beloved Bat, our Fanciful Owl , Bald EaglePraying MantisReindeer Drawn SleighBicycle Carousel, and the newest, our Giant Armadillo!
You can count on us to engage visitors of all ages and captivate the imaginations of those who see or interact with our larger-than-life Zoo.
The Bike Zoo animals can be booked a la carte, or as a whole zoo, as static backdrops for events, photo and video opportunities, or as functional interactive roaming displays, or for event patrons or VIPs to ride upon, with our staff.
We are proud to be among a select group of unique and well-respected artists to have been elected to The Texas Commission on the Arts’ Touring Roster again in 2018!
Support may be available to assist you with our booking fees through the Arts Respond Performance Support grant program.
This quarterly program provides support to schools, units of government and nonprofit organizations for hiring artists from the Texas Commission on the Arts’ Texas Touring Roster.

Please click here for more information.

National and International Bookings, please contact Tara Bailey:
Bailiwick Booking Agency
bailiwick.biz@gmail.com
416-540-4152

Bookings in Texas, please contact Beth Danziger:
Groove Labs
yes@groovelabs.net
512-338-1832

Comments / 0

Related
101x.com

The Weekend 420 Buzz May 20th-22nd

Things to do in Austin this weekend. When and where to do them. Brought to you by: Smoking Burnouts. Round Rock Express Vs. El Paso Chihuahuas | Dell Diamond | 7:05pm. It’s baseball time. Go support the Round Rock Express as they take on El Paso Chihuahuas at the Dell Diamond. There will be food, drinks, and fireworks! Get your tickets now.
AUSTIN, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

What a Great View in This Treetop Dome Airbnb in Marble Falls, Texas

Peace and serenity awaits in the treetops of Marble Falls, Texas in this Airbnb that looks like something out of a retro sci-fi film. The view goes on for miles. Planning a getaway for a three day weekend or a weeks long vacation and looking for a place to simply relax and unwind without the sound and smells of the city? There are so many options available but this particular Airbnb in Marble Falls, Texas caught my attention and I thought it would be nice to share it with you.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
austinmonthly.com

7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: May 19-22

“We are thrilled to bring ‘Austintatious’ creativity to what has been hailed as Shakespeare’s ‘perfect comedy’ with some of the best professional Austin actors playing lovers, fairies and comics,” says Ann Ciccolella, the artistic director for Austin Shakespeare. There are still two weekends left to catch the organization’s rendition of A Midsummer Night’s Dream—a story of love, jealousy, and humorous trickery. Learn more about the production here. Thursday-Sunday through May 29, 8 p.m., 2206 William Barton Drive.
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Monthly

These Carne Guisada Tacos Have Brought Folks to Tears

Marcelino’s is impossible to miss. On one pink wall of the East Austin taqueria is a mural of legendary Mexican comic Chespirito’s character El Chavo, his likeness obscured by a medical mask. The image is both humorous and sobering. Its Spanish text admonishes “don’t be dolts, wear a mask.” Yet, even as cities have eliminated pandemic restrictions and lowered alert levels, there is little chance the mural will be painted over anytime soon. Owner Raquel Vargas isn’t ready to let go. “It’s a reminder of those we lost during COVID,” she says.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
CultureMap Austin

Longtime downtown Austin Latin restaurant says adios after 10 years

Downtown Austin is losing another restaurant — the West Sixth Street location of Gloria’s Latin Cuisine is shutting down next week. The downtown eatery, at 300 W. Sixth St., is closing May 23 because its lease is ending, Brian Penrod, vice president of marketing and communications at Gloria’s, tells CultureMap. Penrod says Gloria’s other Austin location, at The Domain in North Austin, is staying open.
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Wilco Regional Animal Shelter asks community for help

AUSTIN, Texas — The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is asking for help. The shelter is currently flooded with dogs and has nowhere to put them. The shelter is asking that people donate, foster, volunteer, reunite and share the news. The shelter is trying to find temporary and permanent...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Buda Crawfest May 21st and 22nd

If you like the idea of live music, boiled crawfish, great people, and just all-around good times, then “Beautiful Buda” is the place for you. The “Buda Crawfest” is happening on May 21 and 22. Event Producer, Greg Henry told us more. What does the Buda...
BUDA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Praying Mantis#The Bike Zoo#The Texas Commission
Narcity USA

6 Loveable Dogs And Cats Desperately In Need For An Austin Home & You Can Adopt Them For Free

Austin Pets Alive! is a pet adoption non-profit organization that helps thousands of cats, dogs, and other animals of Texas in need. For 25 years, it has played an integral role in helping needy animals by giving them the medical care they might require, or helping them work out behavioral issues so they can have a successful life. All with the goal of fostering or eventually adopting the animals out to loving homes.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
CultureMap Austin

Contemporary Lakeway home sports a dream kitchen and backyard oasis

The lowdown: Built by Robert Stephen Homes, this stunning, modern home in Lakeway is located in the gated community of Flintrock Falls and sits on 0.38 of an acre. The primary and guest bedrooms are on the main level, with three additional bedrooms upstairs. Fabulous interior features include hardwood floors, Sub-Zero appliances, a 48-inch Bertazzoni range, three ovens, a Thermador wine cooler, custom cabinets, designer lighting, marble surfaces, and stained-beam ceiling treatments.
LAKEWAY, TX
The Kitchn

9 Things You Should Know Before Shopping at H-E-B for the First Time

A few years ago, my sister, Sasha, moved to Austin, Texas. We grew up in Central New York, where winter is a six-month commitment and Wegmans is king. So suffice it to say that she suffered a little culture shock after her cross-country trip. While she never got used to the sweltering temperatures (she’s relocating to Boulder, Colorado, this year!), her time in Texas did give her an appreciation for a different grocery store: H-E-B.
AUSTIN, TX
blackchronicle.com

River Walk prankster, Texas Bushman, scares tourists for laugh

When it comes to making prank videos, Joe Jones doesn’t beat around the bush. He just dresses as one. Jones scares up all sorts of laughs as the Texas Bushman, a practical joker in a leafy green ghillie suit who poses as a potted shrub and pops out at unsuspecting passersby. He records the whole thing and then posts videos of their hysterical reactions on YouTube and social media.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
TexasHighways

JewBoy Burgers Bring Cultures Together

As host of Cheap Eats, I’ve eaten burgers all over the country, and I guess you could say I’ve tasted them all. I’m not a meat-on-meat-on-meat burger kind of guy but I made an exception for the Goyim at JewBoy Burgers: a patty topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, and house-made pastrami. Pastrami burgers are a big deal in old school burger joints in Los Angeles. They’re a bit less common in Austin, where JewBoy Burgers is located. I was swayed to give it a shot because of the cut used: beef navel. It happens to be the same cut used by Langer’s, LA’s legendary Jewish delicatessen. JewBoy Burgers isn’t playing around.
AUSTIN, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
509K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy