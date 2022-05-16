Check out the amazing Bike ZOO

Ringmaster, co-founder and mechanical engineering graduate of UT Austin, Jeremy Rosen and The Bike Zoo create life-long memories.

Since first unveiling their original creations at the Austin First

Night Parade in 2005, The Bike Zoo has grown rapidly.

Having performed at festivals, parades and schools across the US and in Mexico, millions of people have experienced the Bike Zoo since its inception.

The Bike Zoo presents a magical, immersive and interactive environment.

A unique addition to any festival, parade, public space, corporate, family, or educational event, public or private, the ever-growing menagerie of giant, playful, interactive, hand-built creatures includes our Giant 80 foot-long Rattlesnake , an assortment of many Giant Butterflies , our Beloved Bat , our Fanciful Owl , Bald Eagle , Praying Mantis , Reindeer Drawn Sleigh , Bicycle Carousel , and the newest, our Giant Armadillo!

You can count on us to engage visitors of all ages and captivate the imaginations of those who see or interact with our larger-than-life Zoo.

The Bike Zoo animals can be booked a la carte, or as a whole zoo, as static backdrops for events, photo and video opportunities, or as functional interactive roaming displays, or for event patrons or VIPs to ride upon, with our staff.

We are proud to be among a select group of unique and well-respected artists to have been elected to The Texas Commission on the Arts’ Touring Roster again in 2018!

Support may be available to assist you with our booking fees through the Arts Respond Performance Support grant program.

This quarterly program provides support to schools, units of government and nonprofit organizations for hiring artists from the Texas Commission on the Arts’ Texas Touring Roster.



Please click here for more information.



National and International Bookings, please contact Tara Bailey:

Bailiwick Booking Agency

bailiwick.biz@gmail.com

416-540-4152



