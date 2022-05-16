ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PREP SOFTBALL: Lady Warriors ready to battle at State Tournament

By Nick Griffin
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
OXFORD, Ala. – This season has been one to remember for the West Point Lady Warriors. They collected their eighth consecutive Cullman County Championship in April, took down Russellville twice to claim an Area Tournament title, defeated Pleasant Grove and topped Ardmore twice at the North Regional and now they’ll be competing at the 5A State Tournament at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park for the first time in school history.

After knocking off Pleasant Grove and Ardmore on day one at the North Regional, West Point dropped its first game against Jasper Thursday morning 2-1. However, in an elimination game rematch against Ardmore, the Lady Warriors bounced back to earn a 4-3 win and punch their ticket to the state tournament. West Point Head Coach Steven Harbison was proud but not surprised to see his veteran squad respond and get the win they needed to make history and secure a spot in Oxford.

“They’ve been battling all season and in the last three of four years we’ve been in spots like this and came up short, but we’ve got some grizzled vets that have been here before and they all just pulled together as a team,” Harbison said. “It was just amazing; everybody was contributing, and it was beautiful. There are no words to describe how proud I am of them and how much they deserve this.”

West Point (30-14) is scoring just under seven runs per game this season and UAB signee Carlie Wilkins has been dominant in the circle. Since the postseason began with the area tournament, the senior right-hander has held the Lady Warriors’ opponents to just six runs in six starts and racked up 32 strikeouts.

Now, West Point will turn its attention to No. 1 Alexandria. The top-ranked Valley Cubs (42-10) will be the first opponent for the Lady Warriors Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. and they’ve been putting together an outstanding season as well. Alexandria defeated Guntersville, Sardis and Moody by a combined score of 15-0 to cruise through the East Regional unbeaten and finished the regular season on top of the ASWA (Alabama Sports Writers Association) Class 5A rankings.

Following its matchup against the Valley Cubs, West Point will take on either Elmore County or Rehobeth at 2:15 p.m.

Follow The Cullman Tribune on Facebook for updates on the Lady Warriors throughout the State Tournament.

The Cullman Tribune

STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT: West Point’s postseason run ends with 9-4 loss to Hayden

OXFORD, Ala. – The West Point Lady Warriors spent their Wednesday competing in this year’s 5A State Softball Tournament at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park and after splitting their first two matchups with Alexandria and Elmore County, their postseason run ended with an 9-4 loss to Hayden in their final game of the day. West Point (31-16) fell to No. 1 Alexandria 5-0 in its opening-round matchup but bounced back to defeat Elmore County 6-0 and stay alive. The Lady Warriors rallied in the sixth to begin climbing back against Hayden but couldn’t overcome the early deficit. Alexandria 5 – West Point 0 Hits...
WEST POINT, AL
AL.com

Live updates from Wednesday’s AHSAA state baseball finals

NOW PLAYING: GW Long (32-8) vs. Decatur Heritage (30-9), Game 1. 4:30 PM, On the board: G.W. Long is on the board. Rebels get a run on Blayne McDaniel’s RBI groundout. Decatur Heritage still leads 3-1 after 2.5. Eagles have won one state baseball title (2016). Rebels have 16 -- the last one coming in 2019.
MOBILE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP SOCCER: Harbin stepping down as Bearcats Head Coach

CULLMAN, Ala. — After spending 12 seasons at the helm of Cullman’s Men’s varsity soccer program, Head Coach Casey Harbin is stepping aside. Harbin announced the decision in a statement posted Tuesday afternoon.  The statement reads, “I, Casey Harbin, hereby resign from my position as Cullman High School varsity boys head soccer coach effective immediately. I leave the Cullman Boys soccer program at a major crossroads, but the future is bright. I see great potential in some of the young players. For them to reach their full potential, they need an energetic, patient, disciplined and knowledgeable coach to guide them and I feel...
CULLMAN, AL
104.1 WIKY

Bus Crashed Carrying Softball Team

The bus carrying the Murray State University softball team was involved involved in a crash on Wednesday. A statement from their athletic department says they were heading to the NCAA regional tournament in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. It’s unclear where the accident occurred, but the university said three people on the bus...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama adds sharp-shooting transfer from portal

Alabama added to its basketball roster Wednesday night via the transfer portal. Dominick Welch, previously of St. Bonaventure, committed to the Crimson Tide via Twitter post. The 6-foot-5 small forward originally from Buffalo averaged double figures in each of the past three season. He scored 12.3 points a game as a senior, playing all 40 minutes in each of the last five games of the season. He scored 25 points on 7-for-10 shooting from 3-point range in an NIT semifinal loss to Xavier.
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Wallace State experiences highest enrollment since 2012

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — Wallace State Community College has experienced its highest enrollment in a decade. Enrollment for the spring 2022 semester totaled 5,502 students, which is the highest recorded enrollment since 2012. The count also represents a more than 129% increase from the previous spring, the highest percentage increase among the 24 colleges within the Alabama Community College System.   The growing popularity of dual enrollment was among areas of increase, as more students returned to college as pandemic restrictions lifted and the height of the pandemic passed. Online programs remain popular options for students; but many programs, including those with an emphasis on...
HANCEVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Fire Destroys 30 to 40 Acres Near Piedmont Thursday Afternoon

The Piedmont Fire Department responded to a large field fire on Thursday afternoon around 3:30. Brisk winds caused a rapid spread of the blaze which resulted in Spring Garden and Ellisville firefighters in addition to the Forestry Commission being called for mutual aid. The fire was along the Wagon Road,...
PIEDMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

ARCHERY: Vinemont Middle School places 2nd in NASP Eastern Nationals & NASP IBO/3D Challenge; Cullman’s Bolzle, Vinemont’s Robinson claim individual titles

LOUISVILLE, KY. – Several local schools were busy at the NASP Eastern Nationals in Louisville this weekend and they brought home a lot of hardware. Vinemont Middle School placed second in the NASP Eastern Nationals, finishing just behind Benton Middle School with a score of 3373 and the Eagles earned a second-place finish in the NASP Eastern National IBO/3D Challenge as well, finishing just two points behind Benton with a score of 1706. Individually, Vinemont’s Tucker Robinson was the NASP IBO/3D Challenge Middle School Champion after posting a score of 293 with 25 tens and in the NASP Eastern National Bullseye...
VINEMONT, AL
