Columbia County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-16 14:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EDT SATURDAY The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued an Air Quality Action Day for the following counties: Bergen, Passaic, Hudson, Essex, and Union. This is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM EDT Saturday. An Air Quality Action Day means that Ground Level Ozone within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional information, please visit the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Web site at http://www.njaqinow.net
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Northern Middlesex; Northern New Haven; Northern New London; Southern Fairfield; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven; Southern New London AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EDT SATURDAY The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has issued an Air Quality Action Day for the following counties: Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London. This is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM EDT Saturday. An Air Quality Action Day means that Ground Level Ozone within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional information, please visit the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Web site at http://www.ct.gov/deep/aqi
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan) by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bronx; Kings (Brooklyn); New York (Manhattan); Northeast Suffolk; Northern Nassau; Northern Queens; Northern Westchester; Northwest Suffolk; Richmond (Staten Is.); Rockland; Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southern Queens; Southern Westchester; Southwest Suffolk AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EDT SATURDAY The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the following counties: New York, Bronx, Kings, Queens, Richmond, Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, and Rockland. This is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM EDT Saturday. Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than an Air Quality Index value of 100 for the pollutant of Ground Level Ozone. The Air Quality Index, or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the greater the health concern. When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young, and those with preexisting respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease. Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal physician. A toll free air quality hotline has been established so New York residents can stay informed on the air quality situation. The toll free number is 1 800 5 3 5, 1 3 4 5.
BRONX, NY

