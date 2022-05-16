ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

How to Complete the Bundesliga 75+ x10 Upgrade in FIFA 22

By Michael Grullon
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New Bundesliga upgrade SBCs have been added to FIFA 22 Ultimate team for the Bundesliga TOTS. One of the new upgrade SBCs for the Bundesliga is a 75+ x10...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Will There be a FIFA 22 PL Young Player of the Season SBC?

The Premier League Player of the Season nominees have officially been announced. The list of nominees features some of the best English youngsters in the league, who will possibly be in the running for POTS awards in the future. In previous FIFAs, EA Sports has rewarded the winner of this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
DBLTAP

Which FIFA 22 TOTS Swaps Reward Should You Take?

The FIFA 22 TOTS Swaps 1 tokens are now redeemable in SBCs. The Swaps token system allows for players to pick up tokens by completing objectives and SBCs throughout TOTS and exchange them for rewards. There are a variety of combinations of rewards to choose from, however, here we'll let...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ultimate Team#Sbc#Bundesliga En Team#Easportsfifa#Futbin
DBLTAP

League of Legends Bel'Veth Announced as Newest Champion

Riot Games announced Bel'Veth as the newest champion coming to League of Legends through a series of vignettes and a Champion Premiere in collaboration with DIGIC Pictures. Bel'Veth has been rumored to be the next champion following the release of Renata Glasc. The Champion Cinematic is centered around Void lore featuring Kai'Sa facing off against Bel'Veth. "I am not some mindless Void spawn. I am so much more. I am end of your world and the beginning of mine," Bel'Veth says in a haunting tone.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy