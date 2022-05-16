ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Sophie Turner is ready to take the next step in her acting career

By Daniel Neira
 4 days ago

Sophie Turner is setting her sights on new horizons, after being catapulted to fame with the popular ‘Game of Thrones’ series, the actress says she is ready to star in more experimental projects.

the 26-year-old mom, who is r eady to welcome her second child with husband Joe Jonas , has been involved in mainstream television and movies, including ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ and ‘Dark Phoenix’ playing the iconic Jean Grey.

Now Sophie says she wants to be more involved in films instead of television, and wants to explore more options, including experimental and independent films, that could show a different side of her on the big screen.

“I’ve done the big franchises. So now, because I don’t have all the time in the world, if I want to commit to something on TV, it would have to be special,” she stated during her recent interview with ELLE U.K.

And while she is not ruling out roles in television, it would have to be something very interesting for her, as she wants to focus on projects, similar to ‘Midsommar,’ ‘Moonlight,’ ‘The Witch’ and ‘Uncut Gems,’ “I want to move forward with the weirder things. To go, ‘That was crazy, and unlike anything I’ve ever done before.’”

“That’s what excites me about the film industry, especially with places like A24. That’s the kind of world I want to live in. But I’m still figuring myself out as an actor,” Sophie said, highlighting her recent cameo in ‘Strangers’ starring Maya Hawke, “It was fun. I hadn’t really done comedy before, but it was incredibly freeing. I will try to do more.”

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
