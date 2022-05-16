ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

I’m a gardening pro – why a DIY tool costing one cent is the top lazy tip to make caring for your plants easier

By Sophia Caraballo Pineiro
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

REMEMBERING when and how much you should water your plants can be such a hassle when you're a newbie who has plenty of other things to worry about.

Well, a gardening expert has revealed how he makes sure his plants always have plenty of water and all it takes is a plastic bottle and a nail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B3lUj_0ffy4XjB00
A gardening pro revealed how he keeps his plants watered Credit: TikTok/joesgarden
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yJm8V_0ffy4XjB00
He uses a bottle and a nail Credit: TikTok/joesgarden

A gardening expert, who simply goes by Joe on his various social media channels, revealed his quick hack to make watering your plants even easier.

"All you need is a plastic bottle and a nail," he began in his video.

"You'll want to make three holes in the bottom of the bottle.

"This will allow the water to run out but not too fast."

The next thing you'll do is dig a hole next to the plant you want to water and bury the bottle up to the neck.

"This way the water goes straight to the root where it's needed the most," he explained.

He also suggested keeping the lid around to cover up your bottle when it's full so it doesn't attract any mosquitos.

However, you want to make sure you don't tighten the lid all the way as this will create a vacuum inside the bottle and stop the water from pouring out.

But if you'd rather water your plants yourself, you should be doing so first thing in the morning, according to Factory Direct Hose gardener Melanie Evans.

This permits the water to seep into the soil and evaporate slowly.

“Unless you water with a drip-irrigation system, avoid watering in the evening," Evans told The Delite.

"Plants often remain wet throughout the entire night when watered in the evening, which is a recipe for plant disease.”

Evans also suggested you let your hose run for a few seconds before watering your lawn or allowing your children to drink from it.

This will keep the water from being excessively hot or cold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aNd4W_0ffy4XjB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XCH8F_0ffy4XjB00

By doing this, you can avoid scorching your plants, or shocking the roots with too cold water.

“This will wash out water that has been sitting stagnant in your hose, and also prevent you from scalding your plants with hot water,” she explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o3jNl_0ffy4XjB00
He used the nail to puncture the bottle three times before burying the bottle with the plant Credit: TikTok/joesgarden

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Diy#Stagnant Water#Gardener
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Travel + Leisure

This Often-overlooked Button in Your Car Can Make Your Ride More Comfortable — and Help You Save on Gas

Summer is just around the corner, which means scorching temperatures will soon be upon us. While that's a welcome fact for a day at the beach, it's not so fun when you have to get into a sweltering car for a long commute. There is, however, one thing that can help cool down that rather uncomfortable summer experience in a snap. And it all comes down to a single, often-overlooked button on your car's dashboard: the recirculation button.
GAS PRICE
The US Sun

Five items you need to buy at Dollar General this week

SAVING money while shopping at the Dollar General is expected. The large retailer has tons of weekly deals to help customers save big on everyday items. Their weekly ad can be found on their website or their app, and usually has great deals on fruit, meat, household items and other everyday products.
SHOPPING
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
435K+
Followers
25K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy