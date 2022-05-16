I’m a gardening pro – why a DIY tool costing one cent is the top lazy tip to make caring for your plants easier

REMEMBERING when and how much you should water your plants can be such a hassle when you're a newbie who has plenty of other things to worry about.

Well, a gardening expert has revealed how he makes sure his plants always have plenty of water and all it takes is a plastic bottle and a nail.

A gardening expert, who simply goes by Joe on his various social media channels, revealed his quick hack to make watering your plants even easier.

"All you need is a plastic bottle and a nail," he began in his video.

"You'll want to make three holes in the bottom of the bottle.

"This will allow the water to run out but not too fast."

The next thing you'll do is dig a hole next to the plant you want to water and bury the bottle up to the neck.

"This way the water goes straight to the root where it's needed the most," he explained.

He also suggested keeping the lid around to cover up your bottle when it's full so it doesn't attract any mosquitos.

However, you want to make sure you don't tighten the lid all the way as this will create a vacuum inside the bottle and stop the water from pouring out.

But if you'd rather water your plants yourself, you should be doing so first thing in the morning, according to Factory Direct Hose gardener Melanie Evans.

This permits the water to seep into the soil and evaporate slowly.

“Unless you water with a drip-irrigation system, avoid watering in the evening," Evans told The Delite.

"Plants often remain wet throughout the entire night when watered in the evening, which is a recipe for plant disease.”

Evans also suggested you let your hose run for a few seconds before watering your lawn or allowing your children to drink from it.

This will keep the water from being excessively hot or cold.

By doing this, you can avoid scorching your plants, or shocking the roots with too cold water.

“This will wash out water that has been sitting stagnant in your hose, and also prevent you from scalding your plants with hot water,” she explained.

