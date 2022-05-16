ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Kelce on the call? Two NFL Network analysts hope so

By Juan Cisneros
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is one of, if not the, best tight ends in the NFL and has shown no signs of slowing down, but when the day does come that he hangs up the pads, some hope he lands in a broadcast booth.

Following the news of Tamp Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady’s 10-year, $375 million contract to be Fox Sports’ lead NFL analyst, and former cornerback Richard Sherman in talks to join Amazon’s broadcast, NFL.com asked 10 of their analysts to name who they would most like to hear on the call during the NFL season.

For writer Nick Shook and former NFL wide receiver and current NFL analyst Nate Burleson, Kelce was the obvious choice.

“I’m picking Travis for his infectious personality, demonstrated on-camera charisma and lengthy résumé of on-field achievements,” Shook said. “He’ll speak with unquestionable authority and expertise, effectively express the emotions of the game and be sure to crack a few jokes when the time is right. What more could you want?”

Shook added that his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, would also fit the bill and referenced both Kelce brothers’ speeches during their respective Super Bowl parades.

Kelce has made several appearances on sports television ahead of Super Bowls and the NFL Draft.

“Kelce knows the game inside and out, so he would be just as smooth in the booth as he is on the field!” Burleson said. “Also, he has a great sense of humor, which means the viewers would be thoroughly entertained all game long.”

The veteran tight end was one of three players to have multiple votes and was behind fellow tight end George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan who each received three votes.

  • Jeffri Chadiha – Cam Jordan, New Orleans Saints
  • Marc Ross – Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
  • Maurice Jones-Drew – George Kittle, New Orleans Saints
  • James Jones – Cam Jordan, New Orleans Saints
  • Nick Shook – Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
  • Adam Rank – George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
  • Joe Thomas – Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans
  • DeAngelo Hall – Cam Jordan New Orleans Saints
  • Nate Burleson – Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
  • David Carr – San Francisco 49ers
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

