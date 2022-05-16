ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De-Arching: McDonald's to sell Russia business, exit country

By Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleMcDonald's is closing its doors in Russia, ending an era of optimism and increasing the country's isolation over its war in Ukraine. The Chicago burger giant confirmed Monday that it is selling its 850 restaurants in Russia. McDonald's said it will seek a buyer who will employ its 62,000 workers in...

#Russia#Nationalization#Ukraine#Cold War#Mcdonald
