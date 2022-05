PORTLAND, Ore. — Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty appears to be heading to a runoff for her seat on the Portland City Council in November. Hardesty has a strong lead in the race with 39% of the early vote. However, two of her challengers - Rene Gonzalez and Vadim Mozyrsky, with 25% and 24% respectively - are neck and neck with results still coming in for Oregon’s May 17 primary election.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO