Sidney, OH

Firefighter injured after Sidney storage facility fire

By Schalischa Petit-De
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a Friday fire at a storage facility in Sidney.

The Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services said they were alerted of a fire at the Fourth Avenue Stor-N-Lok in the 1200 block of Fourth Avenue just before 2 p.m. Friday.

When crews arrived, they found material on fire outside of the storage unit building. The fire extended into a couple of units, and minor damage was done to material inside.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire. A firefighter was injured and taken to Wilson Health. The extent of their injuries were not made known. No one else was injured in the fire.

The facility sustained $5,000 worth of damage to the structure and $500 to the contents. The Sidney Police Department is investigating the fire. The cause is unknown at this time.

