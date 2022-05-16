76er Tobias Harris Drops By Suburban Philly Restaurant

A dad of three who was found dead in his prison cell on Wednesday, May 4— after being in prison for less than one month— is now known to have been murdered, and Pennsylvania state police have charged his convicted killer cellmate with his homicide.David Vaughn Grier, 26, was serving a life sentence…
Two women are wanted by police in central Pennsylvania after authorities spotted a social media post of them giving a toddler or preschool-age child drugs. The Harrisburg police are attempting to identify the two women pictured after they supposedly shared the "images on social media of themselves providing illegal drugs to a toddler/pre-school aged child," according to the release by the department.
Authorities released the identity of a woman who was killed last week inside a Maple Shade motel room. Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher J. Fletcher asked the public for assistance with the homicide investigation. The victim was identified as 36-year-old Michelle L. Johnston, who...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of killing a former Orlando Magic player is expected to make his first appearance on Tuesday afternoon. The man who died was Adreian Payne; he was a standout college basketball player at Michigan State University and went on to play in the NBA.
Kyrie Irving and LeBron James played together in the NBA for 3 seasons and found a lot of success together as a duo. Irving's growth into a superstar in Cleveland was one of the biggest reasons LeBron made the decision to return to the Cavaliers in 2014. And together, they...
The Philadelphia 76ers had another disappointing finish to a season, as they were bounced from the 2022 NBA Playoffs in the second round. It was the fourth time in five years that they were eliminated from the postseason in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, as they just cannot get over the hump.
Patrick Beverley was trending on social media all week for his comments on Chris Paul. The Minnesota Timberwolves point guard had some fiery takes on the Phoenix Suns point guard following his Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. “Man, ain’t nobody worried about Chris Paul when you play the...
Charles Barkley may be 59 years old, but that isn't stopping him from keeping up with the latest fashion trends. He's even trying to imitate one of the NBA's top young stars. On Monday night, Barkley wore the same exact outfit Tyler Herro wore during a postgame interview last week.
A 33-year-old reported missing was found dead in Virginia, authorities said.Kelley Muscara's body was found the morning of Saturday, May 14 by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office in the area of Kincora Drive in Sterling, they said.Detectives are conducting an investigation into the circumstances su…
A 25-year-old woman and 27-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Hudson County, RLS Media reports. Newark's Yasmin L. Prudencio Dinizper was operating the Yamaha that collided with a Ford Bronco at Schuyler Avenue and Quincy Place in Kearny around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, the outlet said citing local police.
A 23-year-old Prince George's woman, who fled the country after allegedly murdering her boyfriend in 2021, has been arrested, authorities say. Norma Rivas-Villacorta, of Riverdale, is accused fatally shooting her 20-year-old boyfriend, Kayshaun Daly, also of Riverdale in the 6700 block of Oakland Avenue on May 22, 2021, Prince George's County Police said.
A pregnant woman was brutally attacked over several days before the man who beat her returned— showing up outside her home in a ski mask, authorities say. Derry Township police were first made aware of abuse after Luis A. Espinal-Rivera, 20, choked and punched the pregnant woman in the stomach on Apr. 9, 2022— they arrested him on Apr. 13 but he made bail on the 21, according to a release by the department and court documents.
An 18-year-old man who snatched a Little Ferry woman's cellphone repeatedly punched her in the face after she chased him down, authorities said. Moonachie police captured him a short time later, they said.The 22-year-old victim and her family were having a small party in their backyard when Anthon…
While Ben Simmons is still out $20 million in salary from the Philadelphia 76ers, his exit from Philly has resulted in at least one nice payday. Simmons listed his home in Moorestown, New Jersey, in October of 2021 for $5 million. According to the New York Post, Simmons bought the 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom home in 2019 for $2.75 million.
If there's one thing Charles Barkley's going to do, it's speak his mind. And after the Mavericks win over Phoenix Sunday night, meaning they'd advance to meet the Warriors in San Francisco, Chuck let his feelings about the city be known. Going as far as calling it "hell." We’re going...
A woman struck by a train in 2008 still has not been identified, but authorities in New Jersey are hoping to change that. The woman was struck by a New Jersey Transit train at the Fisk Avenue Crossing in Brielle, on June 15, 2008, State Police said. The victim was...
Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the ambush killing of a Pennsylvania man pumping gas in Philadelphia on Monday, May 9. Surveillance footage released by Philadelphia police shows two masked men dressed in all black arriving at a Liberty gas station on the 1000 block of East Mount Airy Avenue around 2:30 p.m. in a 2009 red Mazda 3 sedan with the New Jersey license plate number V62-PWX.
Police are asking the public for help locating a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for weeks. Jayleen Burgos, age 13, of Bridgeport, a recurrent runaway has been missing since Wednesday, March 30, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police. Jayleen is described as being 5-foot-1, 130 pounds with...
Patrick Beverley has kept busy this week as an NBA commentator on various daytime ESPN shows, and he’s caused contentious discussion on Twitter over his bold takes the NBA playoffs. On the morning after the Dallas Mavericks annihilated the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals,...
