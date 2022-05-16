76er Tobias Harris Drops By Suburban Philly Restaurant

Tobias Harris and the il Granaio staff. Photo Credit: FACEBOOK/IL Granaio Phoenixville Italian Restaurant and Bar

Tobias Harris was spotted dining at a suburban Philadelphia restaurant last week.

The 76ers player stopped by il Granaio in Phoenixville for dinner on Saturday, May 14, the Italian restaurant said on Facebook.

Harris, 29, spent time with the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Clippers before joining the Philadelphia 76ers in early 2019.

