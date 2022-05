Someone is dumping bags of animal bones along the Mohawk River in Utica. Bags and bags of bones. A field in Utica has turned into an animal dumping ground. Ryan McGraw stumbled across more than a dozen bags of animal bones while out on his bike Saturday, May 14. "I was riding along the Mohawk River on Interceptor Road, off Leland Avenue, and got a whiff of this awful smell. All I see are garbage bags around me with bones inside. I thought I was at a murder scene."

UTICA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO