Remains of teen who went missing in Myrtle Beach back in 2009 discovered, say authorities

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a mother and daughter are behind bars, accused of assaulting a middle school student. At about 2:30 p.m. on May 18, 2022, authorities say the resource officer at Ebenezer Middle School called for backup, referencing a fight in progress. Once backup arrived, deputies say 67-year-old Mamie Smith and 32-year-old Whitney Smith were detained. Investigators say the duo buzzed the front door of the school and told school staff they needed to go to the attendance office. Once buzzed into the building, deputies say both women ran down the hallway and confronted a juvenile. According to authorities, they pushed the student against a wall, began hitting her and scratched her in the face and head. Deputies say another student was pushed and hit, and a third was assaulted.

SUMTER COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO