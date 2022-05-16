ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Remains of teen who went missing in Myrtle Beach back in 2009 discovered, say authorities

By ABC Team
abccolumbia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGEORGETOWN COUNTY, South Carolina. (WCIV) — Authorities have made an arrest after locating the remains of 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel, who went missing from Myrtle...

www.abccolumbia.com

Comments / 1

Related
WBTW News13

Horry County murder suspect found dead after missing trial

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County murder suspect who was charged in a shooting in 2019 was found dead after not showing up for trial, according to officials. Taylor Ryan Strode, of Conway, was scheduled to be tried Monday for the murder of Charles Edward Lawrence but he didn’t show up, according to […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Georgetown County, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Georgetown, SC
Georgetown County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

Officials: Murrells Inlet jet skiers weren’t missing

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Officials said missing jet skiers in Murrells Inlet was a misunderstanding and both of them have turned up. News13 was previously told crews were searching for two missing jet skiers but the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office later said neither of them were missing. 📲 Download the free News13 app to […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WBTW News13

Police: Employee stole over $5K from South Carolina Target

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — An employee of a Target store is facing charges after the theft of thousands of dollars from the business. According to a police report, authorities responded to a West Ashley-area Target store in reference to a previous theft that happened. The store’s loss prevention officer told Charleston Police that one of […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raymond Moody
WJBF

30+ Darlington, S.C., students break into school, vandalize building

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 30 Darlington High School students allegedly broke into Darlington High School Thursday night and vandalized the property, according to officials with the Darlington County School District. According to the district, the students allegedly vandalized and damaged: Cameras intentionally obscured with debris Doors and windows egged Chalk paint used […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Missing Florence woman last seen in April found safe

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing Florence woman who was last seen in April has been found safe, according to police. The woman was last seen in the 400 block of South Irby Street. Editor’s note: Because the person has been found, identifying information has been removed from the story.
FLORENCE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Human Remains#Wciv#Drexel#Dental Records
WMBF

Injuries reported in Highway 17 crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Injuries were reported after a crash in Myrtle Beach on Thursday. Information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol states the crash happened in the area of Highway 17 and Harbour Towne Drive at 10:22 p.m. A WMBF News crew was at the scene and saw...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

One arrested after stabbing in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested after a stabbing Tuesday in Robeson County, according to Major Damien McLean with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The stabbing happened near Old Lower Road in the Red Springs area, according to McLean. The person who was stabbed is reported to be in stable condition. The […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
abccolumbia.com

SCSO: Mother and daughter charged with assaulting student at Ebenezer Middle School

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a mother and daughter are behind bars, accused of assaulting a middle school student. At about 2:30 p.m. on May 18, 2022, authorities say the resource officer at Ebenezer Middle School called for backup, referencing a fight in progress. Once backup arrived, deputies say 67-year-old Mamie Smith and 32-year-old Whitney Smith were detained. Investigators say the duo buzzed the front door of the school and told school staff they needed to go to the attendance office. Once buzzed into the building, deputies say both women ran down the hallway and confronted a juvenile. According to authorities, they pushed the student against a wall, began hitting her and scratched her in the face and head. Deputies say another student was pushed and hit, and a third was assaulted.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
columbuscountynews.com

One Charged in Tabor City Murder

The May 2 shooting of a Tabor City man has led to the arrest of a suspect from the Chadbourn area. Kason Durante Johnson, 43, is being held under no bond on a single count of first degree murder, jail records show. Johnson listed his address as 501 Grice Rd., Chadbourn.
TABOR CITY, NC
iheart.com

Man Charged For Teen's 2009 Death During Spring Break Trip

(Georgetown County, SC)- A 62-year-old man is in custody for a teen's 2009 death. Brittanee Drexel went missing during a spring break trip to Myrtle Beach. Remains found in Georgetown County were identified as Drexel this month. Raymond Douglas Moody is charged with murder, kidnapping, and criminal sexual conduct in...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy