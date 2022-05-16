Here's what's coming to new Westlake development Crocker Commons

The first three businesses coming to Crocker Commons, a new mixed-use development in Westlake across the street from Crocker Park, were announced Monday by the developer.

Shake Shack, a fast casual hamburger chain; Choolaah, a fast-casual Indian restaurant, and a Verizon Wireless retail store are the first three tenants that will occupy the 16-acre development located at 2207 Crocker Road, across from Crocker Park, according to a news release from Five Forty Investments and its affiliate, FSW Properties LLC.

Bialosky Cleveland / CBRE Group / Five Forty Investments Concept image of Crocker Commons, slated to open in Westlake in October 2022.

The development features nearly 30,000 square feet of retail space and 63,000 square feet of office space, according to release. The project broke ground in October 2021 and is scheduled to open to the public in the fall of 2022.

Shake Shack is known for its made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes and house-made beverages, the release states. There are over 350 locations in the U.S. and more than 100 international locations.

Choolaah Indian BBQ combines 4,000-year-old clay cooking techniques with fast-casual dining, responsible ingredient sourcing and unlimited customization for “exotically familiar” “crazy-craveable meals,” the release states.

These will be the first west side locations outside of Cleveland for Shake Shack and Choolah.

Verizon’s relocated retail store will provide the latest phones, accessories and connected devices for customers of Verizon, America’s largest mobile carrier.

Five Forty Investments noted in their news release that four additional tenants are in lease negotiations, and more announcements about Crocker Commons should be expected soon.

CBRE Group Photo of the Crocker Commons development in Westlake under construction in May 2022.

Two associates with the CBRE Group are representing the Cleveland-based developer on this project.

