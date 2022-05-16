ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita police identify 16-year-old who died after shooting at apartment complex

By Eduardo Castillo
The Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

Wichita police have identified 16-year-old Quincy Hutton of Wichita as the teenager who died after being shot late Saturday night at an apartment complex near downtown Wichita, police spokesman Trevor Macy said in a news release.

Officers responded around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday to a shooting call in the 500 block of S. Lulu. They found Hutton, who had been shot once. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to Macy.

Macy said Hutton was shot by someone after Hutton attempted to approach the individual’s car in front of the apartment complex on Lulu. The car then fled the scene.

Police detectives are talking to witnesses. The make and model of the vehicle is unknown, Macy said in an email.

The Wichita Eagle

