Young Rock Season 3 Will Run Head-To-Head Against WWE SmackDown

By Connor Casey
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDwayne "The Rock" Johnson's biographical series Young Rock recently got the nod for a third season, but its new timeslot will have it directly competing with WWE's flagship show later this year. The third season is set to premiere in November on NBC and will air at 8: 30 p.m. PT...

Cody Rhodes gets real on relationship with WWE star Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes made a shocking return to WWE and the pro wrestling world had quite the reaction. One person who actually had no reaction was current pro wrestling star Roman Reigns. Cody Rhodes recently spoke to Sports Illustrated and was asked about his relationship with Roman Reigns once he returned...
Two Released WWE Stars Returning To Ring After Hiatus

Lina Fanene (Nia Jax) and CJ Perry (Lana) are set to return to the squared circle for the first time since their WWE releases last year. The two women will renew their WWE rivalry in a match to crown the first-ever Women’s World Champion of Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES). WES is a new wrestling promotion created by Legion of Pain, FKA The Authors of Pain.
Released WWE Superstar Reuniting With Xavier Woods On UpUpDownDown

UpUpDownDown fans can rejoice, for Tyler Breeze will be returning to the YouTube channel next week for the return of Battle of the Brands. Breeze’s return was announced in a new video released by UUDD host Xavier Woods, who had been teasing a special announcement regarding the future of the channel.
SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Tapings For 5/20/22 (Former WWE Star Debuts)

AEW taped Friday’s Rampage episode tonight in Houston TX after AEW Dynamite. Below are full spoilers to air on Friday at 7 PM EST on TNT- -House Of Black defeated Fuego Del Sol, 10 & Evil Uno. Death Triangle had a staredown with House Of Black after the match.
Steve Austin
Triple H
Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
Bray Wyatt And JoJo Getting Married

Bray Wyatt & JoJo are now engaged to be married. She took to Instagram today and announced that Wyatt proposed. She wrote:. “A million times YES! [heart eyes emoji] [loud crying face emoji] I love you Windham and I cant wait to marry you (even though it feels like we’re already married [tongue and winking eye emoji]) Here’s to forever [heart emoji] @thewindhamrotunda”
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
WATCH: Becky Lynch Takes A Blind Swing At Cody Rhodes

That’s some good selling. One of the most common statements that you will hear about a WWE event is that it is much better live. There are a lot of problems with WWE events, but they are a lot more fun when you are there in person. If nothing else, you get to see some things that would never fly on television, which was the case this week after Monday Night Raw went off the air.
Ricky Steamboat Says He Declined Match Against Ric Flair

Ricky Steamboat won’t face Ric Flair in the latter’s in-ring return, noting he declined the match. During a virtual signing with Highspots Superstore, Steamboat confirmed he was approached about the match, which was https://411mania.com/wrestling/more-ric-flair-planned-return-ring-potential-opponents/ target=new>reportedly pitched to be Flair & FTR against Steamboat & the Rock N’ Roll Express, but decided to turn it down. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
Ahmed Johnson Says He Would Like To Wrestle Bobby Lashley Or Brock Lesnar

Ahmed Johnson talks about dream opponents from today's WWE roster and his own era. Ahmed Johnson was briefly a top WWE Superstar during the New Generation era. Johnson headlined a number of WWE cards alongside names such as Shawn Michaels. From 1995 until 1998, Johnson was a major part of WrestleMania events and even had the distinction of being the first black WWE Intercontinental Champion.
Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
6ix9ine Meets Lil Durk Look-Alike Perkio, Gives Him a King Von Jacket – Watch

6ix9ine continues to take drastic measures in his pursuit of clout. Now, he's taunting Lil Durk about King Von's death with the use of a look-alike and a prop. On Tuesday (April 26), 6ix9ine shared a video on his Instagram page where he is standing on a street corner with a group of men, one of whom looks exactly like Lil Durk. The look-alike goes by the nickname Perkio. In the clip, Tekashi pulls a jacket out of a bag and one of the rapper's associates puts it around the shoulders of faux Durk, who looks scared.
Former WWE Superstar Makes Surprise Debut On AEW Dynamite

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite kicked off with an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match and Samoa Joe made his way to the ring at the beginning of the show. It was announced ahead of time that Joe would be facing a joker mystery opponent which created a lot of speculation in regards to who it could be.
Latest News on Jon Moxley’s AEW Contract Status and Talent Re-signing

It’s believed that Jon Moxley likely renewed his AEW contract. AEW in recent weeks and months has signed several talents to new deals, names that joined the promotion when it was launched or for the first Double Or Nothing event in 2019, such as The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Jim Ross.
Adam Pearce Announces Fine For Sonya Deville Due To Referee Assault

WWE has announced a storyline fine for Sonya Deville. Monday’s RAW saw Deville lose to Alexa Bliss for the second week in a row. After this week’s loss, Deville argued with the referee and assaulted him, then exited the ring. As seen in the video below, Adam Pearce...
