BAY CITY, MI - Bay City’s new household assistance program has helped almost 200 households with their bills and living expenses. Bay City launched the program designed to help out residents that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in February, using a portion of its American Rescue Plan Act funding. The program allows for approved applicants to receive a one-time grant of up to $3,000 per household to pay for past due utilities and rent or mortgage payments that were incurred from March 3, 2021 forward, according to the city.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO