ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

How 'TRL' Helped Me Cope As A Kid In The '90s

By Jillian Capewell
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lR13F_0ffy11zT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SO0bT_0ffy11zT00 (Photo: Illustration: Damon Dahlen/HuffPost; Photos: Getty)

This is part of This Made Me , a HuffPost series paying tribute to the formative pop culture in our lives. Read more stories from the series here .

In the fifth grade, I became convinced the popular kids were watching me at home — specifically, monitoring what I watched on TV. There was no evidence to support this fact; as far as I knew they didn’t live anywhere near me, even if their parents let them out to stand in our front bushes and peer through the blinds to see what I had selected for after-school entertainment. I would have called it anxiety, but it was 1998 and I hadn’t yet learned that word.

I was an awkward, sensitive, insecure kid. I assumed there was some kind of handbook I missed out on that told everyone else how to be and what to do. I needed instruction to protect myself from the world; I was 10 now, and couldn’t do the babyish things of my past, the kind of things easily picked on by middle-school bullies real and imagined. So after school, I would skip past my usual Nickelodeon cartoons and turn to the coolest channel I knew: MTV.

It was early enough in the network’s tenure that, as the old joke goes, the “music” descriptor in its name was still accurate. When I tuned in shortly after getting off the bus, I’d be greeted with the same thing five days a week: some vaguely alternative-looking host named Carson Daly welcoming me to “Total Request Live” and dutifully counting down the top 10 music videos of the day from a studio in Times Square.

As the name implies, “TRL” viewers could vote for their favorite music videos via phone or online form, and the results would be aired the next day in front of a live audience. It was, in essence, a popularity contest. I could never guess what my peers would think was cool, so I learned, at least, what MTV and its viewers thought was cool — smoldery-eyed boys who promised to love me forever, midriff-baring starlets whose fashion I was supposed to emulate, the club nights and spring breaks I assumed came standard with the teenage experience.

It was where I watched fandom up close for the first time — the crying, the screaming, the handmade posters, the unabashed love for something that couldn’t love you back, not exactly.

The more I watched, the more invested I got — it was a thrill to see which artist came out on top that afternoon. Unofficial rivalries formed: ’NSYNC and Backstreet Boys regularly traded the No. 1 spot at first, then later, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera battled it out. No one I knew was paying attention to Billboard charts or album sales, perhaps more standard measures of music success — if someone made it on “TRL,” they made it. You could gauge a pop star’s true influence by how fanatic the “TRL” crowd was when they made an appearance in the studio. It was where I watched fandom up close for the first time — the crying, the screaming, the handmade posters, the unabashed love for something that couldn’t love you back, not exactly.

Growing up on Long Island, it was easy for me to make the “TRL” studio a stop on a day spent in Manhattan. Not that I ever saw the inside. The floor-to-ceiling glass studio where stars came to debut their latest video looked down on Times Square, and it was common for crowds with posters to cluster on the sidewalks below, a spillover from the studio audience. Shouting to people who can’t hear me in the middle of a tourist trap is exactly the kind of activity that seems deeply unappealing now, but back then, it was something to do in the city, some way to get a little bit closer to the people on screen.

The first time I ventured to the “TRL” crowds with my mom, we realized Lance Bass of ’NSYNC was visiting the show that day. We joined the crowd and craned our necks up. He came to the windows and waved. The crowd erupted. I snapped a photo with a disposable camera, waited a week for the film to develop, and squinted at the snapshot to see if I could make him out. It was, of course, worse quality than any photo of him I could find in a fan magazine or online. I didn’t even care that much about boy bands at that point. But still I stuck it in a photo album, a story I could tell. I had proof: He was there, and so was I.

It’s hard to state the kind of influence “TRL,” and MTV in general , had over preteens and teenagers in the late ’90s and early ’00s, before Spotify, or YouTube, or even burned CDs of pirated music were de rigueur. For me, it was the easiest way to consume and understand pop culture, to get a how-to on what it meant to be a teenager with unwieldy desires and outsize passion that had few acceptable outlets.

The show gave me enough of a pop culture foundation that I didn’t feel so totally out of place when someone put on “Tearin’ Up My Heart” or “All I Have to Give” at a sleepover or school dance. Being able to scream-sing the chorus with other girls didn’t exactly secure me a seat at the cool kids’ lunch table, but it gave me what I wanted then — sameness, the chance to blend in to a crowd and forget for a little bit my fears and my pubescent body and whether my crush liked me.

That’s why I think “TRL” appealed to me more than the other programming MTV offered or the unscripted, meandering hours of music videos the network sometimes aired. Countdowns hardly changed much day to day; shifts were subtle. A once-top-tier music video would move from No. 1 to No. 4 over a few weeks, then linger at the bottom of the pack before quietly disappearing.

The joy of discovery or the appreciation of art weren’t my priorities then. I just wanted to watch the same thing everyone else was watching in predictable numerical order. By the time I reached high school, of course, I would crave the opposite — nonconformity above all, achieved by buying the same parachute pants at Hot Topic as everyone else — but not yet. Just being another music fan watching at home was enough.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

New movies to stream this week, from "The Valet" to "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers"

When it appeared like magic on Netflix's home page, a new movie with Rebel Wilson, you clicked eagerly. Sure, "Senior Year" is about a high school cheerleader who slips into a coma for 20 years after a stunt gone wrong, but when she wakes up, she gets down to business and things get interesting, not to mention nostalgic for any of us who survived the early 2000s. The film is as delightfully light as your grandmother's angel food cake and just as sweet as that sugary treat, if not without its continuity errors.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's surprising revelation about son Michael

Kelly Ripa's three children have grown in front of Live with Kelly and Ryan viewer's eyes, and are often spoken about by their proud mum. However, the popular chat show host made a surprising revelation about her firstborn, Michael, 24, revealing that he didn't want his famous mum talking about him on television for a decade.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Lance Bass
Person
Britney Spears
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Lopez steals the show in red mini-dress and knee-high boots

Jennifer Lopez may have been making the rounds recently for her romantic second engagement to Ben Affleck, but she hasn't let her style be any less a part of the conversation. The singer shared a new picture of herself on social media ahead of a "girls night out" in a show-stopping mix of black and red.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Willow Smith's extreme appearance in new video sparks huge reaction from fans

Willow Smith sparked a major reaction from her fans as she announced a very exciting career moment alongside British artist yungblud. Taking to her Instagram feed on Friday, the 21-year-old shared a teaser of her music video of brand-new song Memories which sees her don very extreme looks. WATCH: Will...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Long Island#The Cool Kids#Pop Stars#Trl#Mtv
HollywoodLife

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13, Looks Identical to Sister Shiloh, 15, On Day Out With Twin Brother Knox

Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt had a brother-sister day together, complete with friends and frozen yogurt on Thursday, May 12. The twins, 13, seemed like they were having a blast while getting sweets at the Los Angeles Fro-Yo eatery. Vivienne and Knox, whose parents are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, joined a friend for the sunny outing. Vivienne looked just like her older sister Shiloh, 15,
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Nicki Minaj Just Made Baseball Caps a Fashion Moment for Life at 2022 Met Gala

Watch: BEST Met Gala Looks of All Time: Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya & More!. Pound the alarm, because Nicki Minaj has stolen the show at the 2022 Met Gala. The "Super Bass" singer reminded fans why she's a true style icon by serving a fierce look on the red carpet. For fashion's biggest night—held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2—Nicki sported a black Burberry tiered tulle gown with ruffle and feather details paired with an oversized belt and a leather ball cap. (See all the red carpet fashion looks here.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cartoons
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson surprises fans with latest look amid her 40th birthday

Kelly Clarkson is reigning in a major milestone birthday, and she's seriously dressing the part! The star had a week full of celebrations featuring wild outfits and shocking surprises to commemorate her 40th birthday. In honor of the decade she was born, the 1980's, the talk show host dedicated each...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Brooke Shields & 16-Year-Old Daughter Grier Share Adorable Twinning Moment Before a Fun Night Out Together

Click here to read the full article. Brooke Shields looks like she’s having a blast lately with her daughters now that they are in their late teens. She recently brought her oldest child, Rowan, 18, to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and now, it’s 16-year-old Grier’s turn for an art exhibit opening. The mother-daughter duo got ready together before their night out on the town. Twinning with their sleek, smooth hair, Shields wore a mirrored green turtleneck and red pants. She stayed in the background putting on her final makeup touches because the moment was all about Grier. The teen shined...
RELATIONSHIPS
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa’s 3 Kids Bring Her Flowers To Talk Show Ahead Of Mother’s Day: Family Photo

“Bring your chickens to work day!” Kelly Ripa captioned the photo she posted to Instagram on Friday (May 6). In the pic, Kelly, 51, poses alongside her and Mark Consuelos’ three kids: Joaquin Consuelos, 19, Lola Consuelos, 20, and 24-year-old Michael Consuelos. The three “chickens” had brought their mother hen a bouquet, which could be part of “Bring Your Kids To Work Day” or that Mother’s Day in the U.S. is on Sunday. Either way, Kelly obviously appreciated the gesture from her family.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
extratv

Kelly Osbourne Announces Pregnancy

The star announced her pregnancy on Instagram with photos of her ultrasound. She wrote in the caption, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜”
CELEBRITIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

58K+
Followers
3K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy