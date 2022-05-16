Jury finds Michael Lang guilty of first-degree murder
By Michael Howell
cbs2iowa.com
4 days ago
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — A jury reached a verdict in the murder trial of Michael Lang Monday. Jury finds Lang guilty of first-degree murder, guilty of attempted murder, guilty of assaulting peace officer. Lang has now been convicted of murdering Sgt. Jim Smith in April of last year...
Iowa Child Care Incentive Grant Program to encourage employers to offer child care as benefit. A new Iowa Child Care program aims to encourage more employers to offer child care as a benefit to employees. Two Students of the Month are Valedictorian and Salutatorian. Updated: 1 hours ago. An update...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who conspired to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and other synthetic opioids, was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison on Thursday. According to a plea agreement, 39-year-old Ryan Schlitter admitted that he obtained distribution quantities of heroin through a group of heroin...
Judge sets bond at $1.5 million for man charged in 2 Cedar Rapids shootings. The man charged in two back to back deaths made his first court appearance on murder charges on Thursday. Updated: 58 minutes ago. President Biden is using the defense production act to work with private companies...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The man accused of shooting a Linn County deputy during a convenience store robbery last summer wants his trial pushed back again. Stanley Donahue's attempted murder trial is set for July 12. Now he says a potential start witness in the state's case should be prohibited from identifying him at trial, saying the witness may have initially misidentified Donahue as the robber.
Davenport, IOWA – According to the police officials, the 20-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday. His name is Kazius Childress and he is a suspect in two homicides which occurred in Cedar Rapids in January of 2022. Authorities said the 20-year-old suspect was wanted out...
WATERLOO — Police have arrested a Waterloo man whose home was the scene of an unsolved homicide from 2018. Davon Demetrius Caldwell, 26, was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and violation of the drug tax stamp act. Bond was set at $50,000.
A search warrant executed on a Solon residence has led to the arrest of an Iowa City man. Reports indicate that the warrant was executed on March 16th at 11 am at the residence of 26-year-old Taylin Anderson, whose ID shows an address on Dover Street. During the search, numerous firearms were allegedly found, complete with loaded magazines, in Anderson’s bedroom. They included a Glock 19 9mm handgun, a Glock 32 Gen 4 .357 handgun, a Draco 7.62 mm handgun, and a Smith & Wesson 40 caliber handgun. Photos and videos with Anderson in possession of numerous firearms were also reportedly located.
This week, places in the Cedar Rapids area are celebrating Bike to Work Week with several events. Iowa parents react to FDA's approval of COVID-19 booster shot. Children ages 5 to 11 are one step closer to getting a COVID-19 booster shot, but not all parents in Iowa are behind the idea.
Iowa City Police say a man who accidentally shot himself in front of his nine children faces weapons and other charges after allegedly claiming he was shot by someone else. 34-year-old Alando Gordon was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 11am Thursday. Police say Gordon reported just after 3:30pm on May 3rd that he had been shot by another subject while he was taking out the garbage behind his apartment building on the 400 block of South Dodge Street. The subsequent investigation determined that Gordon had actually shot himself in the foot inside the apartment while his nine children, ages two through 13, were present.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The family of a man killed in Cedar Rapids says they want more answers after police arrested someone they say their son was friends with. Kiaira Murphy is the sister of 22-year-old Kavon Johnson of Lafayette Indiana, Johnson was found dead on January 28th near Cedar Valley Park. 20-year-old Kazius Jarekaiser Childress was charged with his murder as well as 19-year-old Cordal Lewis.
A woman who was facing multiple charges in three different Iowa counties has recently been arrested and is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail. Thirty-year-old Monique Woodsmall has previously faced multiple charges stemming from incidents that occurred in Franklin, Hardin and Marshall counties. Woodsmall was scheduled to appear...
Des Moines, IA- Two Iowa fugitives are now jailed in separate cases. Radio Iowa reports that US Marshals arrested 20-year-old Kazius Childress late Tuesday in Davenport. Childress is charged with two murders in Cedar Rapids in January. Kavon Johnson and Cordal Lewis were shot to death in separate incidents within...
An Ottumwa man is facing harassment charges stemming from an incident on May 11. According to court documents, at around 7:33 p.m. on May 11, 65 year old George Edward Dennison made contact with an unnamed victim at a residence on Evergreen Street in Ottumwa. The report states that Dennison threatened to shoot the victim with a bow and arrow. He additionally threatened to pour gasoline throughout the house and burn the house down with the victim inside. As a result of this incident, a warrant for Dennison’s arrest was issued.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A man wanted for two killings in Linn County has been arrested in Davenport. U.S. Marshals apprehended Kazius Jarekaiser Childress, 20, and took him to the Scott County Jail on Tuesday. Childress was wanted on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of going armed with intent.
The former Director of the Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center has been charged with Fraud for taking money from the organization, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Jesse Henderson is accused of making cash withdrawals and debit and credit card purchases. He allegedly used the funds for dental and health insurance premiums, vehicle payments, personal entertainment, and to support his gambling activities at various casinos. In total, more than $71,000 were misappropriated between 2017 and May of 2021. Henderson did pay back more than $12,000. Henderson is the great-nephew of Jesse Cosby. The organization provides senior services with an adult day center, meals on wheels, and youth summer meals programs and has been in operation for more than 55 years.
An Iowa City fast food restaurant manager faces a theft charge after he allegedly failed to take a deposit to the bank. Iowa City Police say 36-year-old Kevin Woods of South Lucas Street was the general manager of Arby’s on Highway 1 West on November 16th of last year when he failed to drop off the afternoon deposit at a nearby bank. The regional manager noticed the next day, and contacted Woods about the missing money. Woods allegedly said he forgot and would take care of it. The total amount of money in the deposit was $785.17.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Thursday at around 6:40 p.m. on 1st Avenue. Police said the crash happened after a driver had a medical episode. Their vehicle entered the wrong side of the road and collided with two other vehicles in the 4000 block of 1st Avenue East.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The family of a Cedar Rapids man who has been missing since his submerged city truck was found in the Cedar River is hoping his remains can be found. Erik Spaw was last seen on May Sixth driving between work sites, and his truck was pulled from the river on May Seventh. His mother Karen and other family told K-C-R-G T-V they believe complications from Erik’s Type One Diabetes contributed to his crash. Karen said he was trying to get “better control of his eyesight,” and his brother said numbness caused by diabetes forced Erik to give up racing. The family has put up flyers asking for help in finding Erik’s body.
Gayno Smith lived a troubled life. Between moving around the country, not having a consistent place of work, and being dismissed by his family, he did not lead what was considered to be a typical livelihood. According to the Southeast Iowa Union, Smith was "reportedly a quiet, methodical farmhand, expert...
30-year old Taylor Denney was pronounced dead Saturday night at the Anamosa State Penitentiary. Denney had been serving a 10-year maximum term for the crime of Second Degree Arson from Scott County. His sentence began on April 30, 2021. The Iowa Department of Corrections says it investigates all suspected suicides...
