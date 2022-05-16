Jury finds Michael Lang guilty of first-degree murder

Iowa City Police say a man who accidentally shot himself in front of his nine children faces weapons and other charges after allegedly claiming he was shot by someone else. 34-year-old Alando Gordon was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 11am Thursday. Police say Gordon reported just after 3:30pm on May 3rd that he had been shot by another subject while he was taking out the garbage behind his apartment building on the 400 block of South Dodge Street. The subsequent investigation determined that Gordon had actually shot himself in the foot inside the apartment while his nine children, ages two through 13, were present.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO