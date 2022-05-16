ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince William Makes Home Visit To ‘Bowel Babe’ For A Very Special Reason

By Carly Ledbetter
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kbXxH_0ffy0vrL00

Prince William made a home visit to a beloved U.K. podcaster for a very special reason.

The Duke of Cambridge stopped by Deborah James’ house on Friday to present her with a damehood, one of the highest honorary titles an individual in the United Kingdom can receive . James is known as “ Bowel Babe ” on her social media accounts and was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer in 2016.

Typically, such honors are awarded by members of the royal family at specific times of the year, but the royals reportedly made an exception to rush the honor for James, who recently entered hospice care and told fans her days are few.

“Prince William actually came to our family house today!! I am utterly honoured that he joined us for afternoon tea and champagne, where he not only spent a generous amount of time talking to my whole family but also honoured me with my Damehood,” James wrote in an Instagram post.

“It’s quite surreal having a royal pop in at home, and yes you can imagine the cleaning antics and preparation went off the scale,” she said. “But it was all irrelevant because William was so kind and he put us all at ease. He is clearly passionate about improving oncology outcomes as the President of the Royal Marsden.”

James added that “it was such a special day for my whole family” and quipped that the prince is “welcome back any time!”

James, co-host of the podcast “You, Me and The Big C,” recently told followers that she has little time left, and that her body isn’t responding to treatments.

“The message I never wanted to write. We have tried everything, but my body simply isn’t playing ball,” the podcaster said in a heartbreaking Instagram message she posted last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=067UqK_0ffy0vrL00 James celebrates the 90th Anniversary of JW Marriott Grosvenor House London on April 30, 2019 in London.  (Photo: David M. Benett via Getty Images)

“In over 5 years of writing about how I thought it would be my final Christmas, how I wouldn’t see my 40th birthday nor see my kids go to secondary school — I never envisaged writing the one where I would actually say goodbye,” she added. “I think it’s been the rebellious hope in me.”

In the same post, James announced the creation of the Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK, which will help fund clinical trials and raise awareness about bowel cancer. It’s already raised over $6 million.

On her podcast, James told listeners to “please enjoy life because it is so precious” and left them with an important reminder.

“Oh and also, check your poo,” she said. “I can’t leave on any other word apart from check your poo. I still have images of me dancing in poo outfits everywhere. So maybe I should leave on that final word. Check your poo.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Prince William succeeds after pleading with his grandmother the Queen to issue special award – details

Deborah James, also known as Bowelbabe and host of the BBC's You, Me and the Big C podcast, has been honoured with a Damehood. The 40-year-old, who earlier this week announced she is receiving end-of-life care for her bowel cancer, said on Thursday she was "blown away and crying at the honour". According to the Sun, who reportedly led calls for her to be recognised, Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and No10 Downing Street, pulled out all the stops to make it happen.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kate Middleton Doing This During Her Break Up From Prince William Reportedly Made Her A 'No Brainer' For The Throne

Sometimes we forget that once upon a time, before they got engaged, Prince William decided to call things off with Kate Middleton, which she admitted she “wasn’t very happy about” at the time. But interestingly, the break up actually worked in her favor, and the things she did while the pair were briefly on a break reportedly made her a “no brainer” for the throne.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Deborah James
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Michelle Obama's very rare family photo leaves fans doing a double-take

Michelle Obama celebrated some wonderful family news on Friday and posted a photo which left fans amazed. The mom-of-two - who shares her daughters, Malia and Sasha, with husband, Barack Obama - took to Instagram to wish her big brother, Craig Robinson, a happy birthday and the resemblance between them was uncanny.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowel#Big C#Colorectal Cancer#Babe#British Royal Family#Uk#Instagram A#Damehood#The Royal Marsden
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton's kind help from Princess Anne revealed

This coming week, Kate Middleton and Princess Anne will take part in their first joint royal event for a very special reason. Their royal highnesses will team up on Wednesday as they visit the headquarters of their respective patronages, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and the Royal College of Midwives.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Disappointing news for the Queen confirmed ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Horse racing is one of the Queen's favourite pastimes, but there has been some disappointing news for the monarch ahead of the Epsom Derby. The event, which will honour the royal's 70-year reign on the throne, was due to see three of her thoroughbreds competing for glory, but sadly all of them have been withdrawn. The Queen was hoping for success with Reach For The Moon, especially since the Epsom Derby is the only one of the five flat racing classics that one of her entrants hasn't won at, but the horse's joint trainer, John Godsen, said that the thoroughbred hadn't sufficiently recovered from an injury.
CORONAVIRUS
Hello Magazine

Prince William's secret hobby will definitely surprise you

Prince William has revealed that he is a fan of late nineties club music such as Faithless and Spiller. The second-in-line to the throne awarded radio DJ Simon Mayo his MBE on Wednesday, and Simon shared that the father-of-three revealed that he loved 'Insomnia,' the 1995 track by British electronic band Faithless, as well as 'Groovejet', a 2000 number one track by Italian DJ Spiller and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

See Prince Harry Honor Daughter Lili With "Girl Dad" Shirt

Watch: Prince Harry Rocks "Girl Dad" T-Shirt for Daughter Lilibet. Prince Harry is keeping daughter Lili Diana close to his chest—literally. The Duke of Sussex gave a sweet nod to the 11-month-old—who he shares with wife Meghan Markle—while appearing in a promotional video for his not-for-profit sustainable travel organization Travalyst. Also starring Rhys Darby, Dave Fane and Rena Owen, the four-minute clip showed Harry, 37, taking a jog in the woods while wearing a "Girl Dad" shirt.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Palace aides warn Queen, 96, has ‘good and less good days’ and it is unlikely she will be at many other Jubilee events after she lit up star-studded Windsor Castle celebration

The Queen last night reassured tens of millions of Britons and her subjects around the world about her health during an enthusiastic and energetic appearance at the first of her national Platinum Jubilee celebrations - but royal aides also admitted she now has ‘good and less good days’.
WORLD
Elle

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Lili, and Archie Are Officially Attending the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially be in the U.K. to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, along with their children, Lili and Archie. A Sussex spokesperson revealed, per royal reporter Omid Scobie, “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honored to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.”
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Another Royal in Her 7th Birthday Portrait

Princess Charlotte turns seven today—yes, seven!—and the special occasion has been marked by the release of two previously unseen birthday portraits, taken by her mother the Duchess of Cambridge. “Seven tomorrow!” the caption on the photos, which was shared to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram account...
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13, Looks Identical to Sister Shiloh, 15, On Day Out With Twin Brother Knox

Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt had a brother-sister day together, complete with friends and frozen yogurt on Thursday, May 12. The twins, 13, seemed like they were having a blast while getting sweets at the Los Angeles Fro-Yo eatery. Vivienne and Knox, whose parents are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, joined a friend for the sunny outing. Vivienne looked just like her older sister Shiloh, 15,
LOS ANGELES, CA
HuffPost

HuffPost

58K+
Followers
3K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy