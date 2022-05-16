ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW Is Sold Out

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWrestleTix reports that tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, featuring a cage match between Bobby Lashley and Omos, is virtually sold out. The capacity was set for 7,283 and there were 7,281 tickets distributed....

Sasha Banks Hinted At How WWE Treats Her Prior to Walking Out of WWE Raw

Sasha Banks' appearances on Kevin Hart's Cold as Balls interview series dropped this week in which she talked about how she is treated by the WWE as one of its biggest stars. The full interview was released to YouTube on Tuesday and fans have since combed through the comments following Banks' decision (along with her tag team partner Naomi) to walk out of this week's Monday Night Raw over creative frustrations with how the Women's Tag Team Championships were being used.
New Details and Roundup on Sasha Banks and Naomi Walking Out of WWE RAW

New details have been revealed on what happened with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of Monday night’s RAW at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. As PWMania.com previously reported, there was a situation that saw Banks and Naomi leave last night’s RAW,...
Ricky Steamboat Says He Declined Match Against Ric Flair

Ricky Steamboat won’t face Ric Flair in the latter’s in-ring return, noting he declined the match. During a virtual signing with Highspots Superstore, Steamboat confirmed he was approached about the match, which was https://411mania.com/wrestling/more-ric-flair-planned-return-ring-potential-opponents/ target=new>reportedly pitched to be Flair & FTR against Steamboat & the Rock N’ Roll Express, but decided to turn it down. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
Bobby Lashley on the Challenge in Wrestling Goldberg

– In an interview with the So Catch podcast (via WrestlingInc.com), WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley spoke about wrestling Goldberg and more. Below are some highlights:. Bobby Lashley on Goldberg: “I’m a fan of wrestling across the board. I’m one of those guys that you’re probably never going to hear anything negative come out of my mouth, especially about anybody in the business. But I like Goldberg. I mean, Goldberg’s such a big name. We know Goldberg, he comes out there, and you know, Goldberg is Goldberg. To me, it was a challenge because having a match with him and then just being out there and seeing the spectacle that goes around Goldberg, I enjoyed it. If Goldberg ever needs to come back, I’m one of those guys that will raise my hand and take it any time.”
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (5/20)

The latest build for WWE Hell in a Cell will be included on tonight’s SmackDown on FOX show. WWE has announced just one match for tonight and that is the main event, the Championship Unification match between SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos & RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro.
WWE NXT Returning to The Road Next Month

NXT is making its return to the road, with touring events set to take place in Florida starting next month. WWE announced that the brand will resume touring starting in Tampa, Florida on June 10oth. Tickets for the first eight shows go on sale Friday at 10 AM ET here.
WWE Files For New Ring Name Trademark

Fightful reports that on May 13, WWE filed to trademark the ring name ‘Ava Raine’ for entertainment services. The name has yet to be assigned to a wrestler on the roster. IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
Hall’s NXT Review – 5.17.22

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re officially on the road to In Your House and that means more of Joe Gacy vs. Bron Breakker because of course it does. Other than that we have more of the women’s Breakout Tournament, which at least started out somewhat ok. Tonight we have more first round matches so let’s get to it.
Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced an updated card for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced the following updated lineup for next Wednesday’s show, which takes place in Las Vegas and is the final Dynamite before AEW Double or Nothing:. * Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinals: Kyle O’Reilly...
WWE Hall Of Famer Teddy Long Not Under A Legends Contract, Undertaker Involved

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long was reportedly never offered a WWE Legends contract when he was inducted into the company’s Hall of Fame in 2017, according to an exclusive report from Wrestling Inc. They discovered the news when via former WWE referee Mike Chioda spoke about his friendship with the former WWE Smackdown General Manager during AdFreeShows.com’s Monday Mailbag earlier this week. Check out what Chioda had to say of Long below (per Wrestling Inc.):
AEW, John Cena Feature at Warner Bros. Discovery Upfronts

Warner Bros. Discovery held their upfront presentation to advertisers on Wednesday and both John Cena and AEW featured in the event. As you can see below, Cena appeared to promote Peacemaker season two and TBS’ Wipeout, while AEW was featured during the presentation that showed off as a “premiere option” available to advertisers.
Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 5.18.22

It’s Wild Card Wednesday, meaning we find out the two Joker entrants in the Owen Hart Foundation tournaments. Other than that, we have two Dynamites left before Double Or Nothing and that means it is time to start hammering out a few more matches on the card. Most of the show is already set though and that can make things all the more interesting. Let’s get to it.
WWE NXT Title Match Set For In Your House

A major rematch is set for WWE NXT’s next premium live event. During the 5/17 episode of NXT 2.0, NXT World Champion Bron Breakker returned after a one-week hiatus and called out Joe Gacy. Gacy challenged Breakker to a rematch at WWE NXT In Your House, but this time, with the stipulation that if Breakker gets disqualified, he will relinquish the NXT title to Gacy. Breakker agreed to the stipulation and waved the title in Gacy’s face to close the segment.
Update On Roman Reigns’ WWE Status, Possibly Around More Than Expected

See you sooner? There are a lot of wrestlers in WWE but some of them are bigger stars than others. You see a good number of them on a regular basis but some of the bigger stars are not around as often. That can make those moments feel all the more special and that is certainly the case with the biggest star in WWE today. Now you might be seeing him a little more frequently.
Nash Carter Taken Out of Upcoming WWE 2K22 DLC Pack

Nash Carter will no longer be part of an upcoming WWE 2K22 DLC Pack. Sports Gamers Online has confirmed that Carter will no longer be part of the upcoming Stand Back DLC pack that arrives on June 7th. 2K Games gave the site the following statement:. “With 2K’s commitment to...
