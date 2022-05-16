Report: Azpilicueta Wants Boehly to Honour Abramovich Agreement & Allow Chelsea Exit

Cesar Azpilicueta wants the new Chelsea owners to honour a promise made by Roman Abramovich and allow him to depart on a free transfer to Barcelona at the end of the season, according to reports in Spain.

The defender's contract at the club was set to expire at the end of the season, but an automatic clause was triggered to see this extended.

It has now been reported by Sport, via Sport Witness , that the defender wants the new regime at the club to honour Abramovich's agreement.

IMAGO / News Images

With Marina Granovskaia and Bruce Buck set to remain at the club, it is likely that the agreement will be honoured rather than them trying to keep the captain at the club.

Sport states that Barcelona have already agreed a deal with Azpilicueta on a two-year deal, with an option for a third.

Azpilicueta will this week speak with those in charge at Chelsea and request the move, presumably once Todd Boehly is in charge officially.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The report continues to state that if Chelsea refuse to let him depart on a free transfer, a player on the fringes at Barcelona could be used in a deal.

This would drag Marcos Alonso into the picture, with the possibility of multiple exchanges between the two clubs.

It was previously reported that Cheslea are analysing potential swap deals with Barcelona including Azpilicueta, Sergino Dest, Alonso and Neto, and this could be explored further in the summer .

