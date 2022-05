Special Weather Statement issued for York by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 04:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Graham; Haywood; Henderson; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT SATURDAY ABOVE 4000 FT The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality in Raleigh NC has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Ground Level Ozone above 4000 feet for Avery, Mitchell, Yancey, Madison, Buncombe, Henderson, Haywood, Jackson, Swain, Graham, Macon, Transylvania, Caldwell, Burke, and McDowell Counties, until 7 AM EDT Saturday. An Air Quality Action Day means that Ground Level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional information, please visit the North Carolina Division of Air Quality Web site at https://xapps.ncdenr.org/aq/ForecastCenterEnvista.

