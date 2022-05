A 41-year-old Rahway woman was arrested for pretending to be armed while robbing a Linden bank earlier this week, authorities said. Quiana Nobles told the teller at Northfield Bank on N. Wood Avenue she had a gun and reached into her pocket pretending like she did, as she demanded cash around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, Linden Police Capt. Christopher Guenther said.

LINDEN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO