Sallisaw, OK

OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Sallisaw, OK

By C.C. McCandless
 4 days ago

SALLISAW, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — On May 14, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation received a request from the Sallisaw Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

Based on the OSBI’s initial investigation, this is what is known at this time:

  • The Sallisaw Police Department received a call just after 5 a.m. reporting that a man was walking westbound in the eastbound lane of Highway 64.
  • The caller said the man tried to jump in front of their vehicle.
  • The driver was able to switch lanes and avoided hitting the man.
  • An officer responded to the location and attempted to speak with the man.
  • The man drew a knife and was threatening the officer with the weapon.
  • The officer drew their weapon and commanded the man to drop the knife.
  • The officer fired their weapon and the man was hit.
  • The officer called EMS and began rendering aid to the man.
  • He was transported to the hospital where he died.
  • His name is not being released pending next of kin notification.

This incident occurred in Indian County and falls under the McGirt Supreme Court ruling.

