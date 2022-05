On Wednesday, the Tennessee Supreme Court decided that Gov. Bill Lee’s Education Savings Account program is constitutional after it was held up in court for two years. The Education Savings Account Pilot Program, also called the ESA Act, was controversial legislation from Gov. Lee that barely passed in 2019. The law would allow for certain students in Davidson and Shelby counties to receive public education funds to attend private schools. Both counties sued the state on the grounds that it violates the Tennessee Constitution by targeting Nashville and Memphis.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO