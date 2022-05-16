ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

AAA: Average gas price up to $4.05, setting new record in Arkansas

By Miriam Battles
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gas prices are continuing to set new records in Arkansas as the new week begins.

As of Monday, AAA officials reported that the average price for regular gas in the Natural State is $4.05, another record high. This price is up nearly 13 cents from last week.

Data shows that drivers in Little River County are feeling the most pain at the pumps with an average gas price of roughly $4.32. AAA officials said that drivers in Logan County are paying the least with an average of roughly $3.91 per gallon.

In central Arkansas, drivers in Pine Bluff are paying an average of roughly $4.13 per gallon. Drivers in Hot Springs are paying an average of roughly $4.03 per gallon. Drivers in the Little Rock and North Little Rock area are paying an average of $4.01 per gallon.

Driver saves $200 a month on gas riding the bus

The price of diesel fuel is $5.28. This is slightly down from the state’s record high of $5.30.

The national average price of regular gas also saw a new record of $4.48 per gallon. This price is up nearly 16 cents from last week and up nearly 41 cents from a month ago.

To see the latest fuel prices near you, head to our Gas Tracker page .

