ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Christian Vazquez catching for Red Sox Monday

By Aidan McGrath
numberfire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Red Sox will start Christian Vazquez at catcher in Monday's game...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Tyler O'Neill absent from Cardinals' lineup versus Mets

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. O'Neill is taking a seat after starting the first two games of the series. Dylan Carlson is shifting to left field in place of O'Neill and hitting fifth. Albert Pujols is entering the lineup to be the Cardinals' designated hitter and No. 8 batter.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Harrison Bader on Cardinals' bench Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Harrison Bader is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. Bader is taking a seat after three straight starts. Dylan Carlson is shifting to center field and hitting sixth while Juan Yepez returns to the lineup in place of Bader to play right field and bat cleanup.
MLB
numberfire.com

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu sitting on Wednesday

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. LeMahieu will move to the bench on Wednesday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat first versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Hicks for 9.7...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

William Contreras on Braves' bench Wednesday afternoon

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. Travis d'Arnaud is starting at catcher over Contreras and hitting sixth. numberFire’s models project d'Arnaud for 7.9 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he has a $2,700...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
New Boston, TX
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Boston, MA
Houston, TX
Sports
numberfire.com

Jose Abreu operating first base for White Sox on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu is starting in Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Abreu will man first base after Gavin Sheets was given a breather against their division competition. numberFire's models project Abreu to score 10.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Luis Torrens taking seat for Mariners on Friday

Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against right-hander Michael Wacha and the Boston Red Sox. Cal Raleigh is replacing Torrens at catcher and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models project Raleigh for 7.7 FanDuel points on Friday, and he has a $2,000 salary. Per...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Astros' Chas McCormick batting seventh on Wednesday

Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. McCormick will start in center field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. Jose Siri returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McCormick for 11.5 FanDuel points on...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Jorge Alfaro behind the plate for Padres on Wednesday

San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is batting eighth in Wednesday's game against Philadelphia Phillies. Alfaro will catch in Philadelphia after Austin Nola was rested against right-hander Zack Wheeler. numberFire's models project Alfaro to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Plawecki
numberfire.com

Connor Joe sitting for Colorado on Wednesday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Connor Joe is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Joe will move to the bench on Wednesday with Sam Hilliard starting in left field. Hilliard will bat seventh versus right-hander Logan Webb and the Giants. numberFire's models project Hilliard for...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

San Diego's Luke Voit batting fifth on Wednesday evening

San Diego Padres first baseman Luke Voit is starting in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Voit will handle designated hitting duties after Robinson Cano was benched against right-hander Zack Wheeler. numberFire's models project Voit to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Boston's Christian Arroyo hitting sixth on Friday night

Boston Red Sox utility-man Christian Arroyo is starting in Friday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Arroyo will take over in right field after the Red Sox kept Jackie Bradley Jr. on the bench against Seattle's left-hander Robbie Ray. numberFire's models project Arroyo to score 8.4 FanDuel points at the salary...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina behind the plate for St. Louis on Friday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is batting sixth in Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Molina will start at catcher after Andrew Knizner was rested against their division competition. numberFire's models project Molina to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Sports#The Boston Red Sox#The Houston Astros#Fanduel
numberfire.com

Steven Souza sitting Friday for Seattle

Seattle Mariners outfielder Steven Souza is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against right-hander Michael Wacha and the Boston Red Sox. Souza is taking a seat for the second time in three games. Dylan Moore is shifting to right field in place of Souza while J.P. Crawford returns to the lineup to play shortstop and hit third.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Friday 5/20/22

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
MLB
numberfire.com

Baltimore's Cedric Mullins leading off on Friday

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins is starting in Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Mullins will man center field after the Orioles sent Ryan McKenna to the bench. In a matchup against left-hander Jalen Beeks, our models project 12.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,400.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier batting sixth on Friday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Kiermaier will start in center field on Friday and bat sixth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and Baltimore. Vidal Brujan moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Kiermaier for 10.6 FanDuel points on...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
numberfire.com

Reds-Guardians postponed on Wednesday due to weather

Wednesday's game between the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds has been postponed due to weather. Wednesday's clash between the Guardians and Reds has been postponed due to weather. It will take place tomorrow, Thursday, May 19th, as part of a doubleheader.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Ernie Clement taking over in left field for Guardians on Friday

Cleveland Guardians utility-man Ernie Clement is batting eighth in Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Clement will operate in left field after Richie Palacios was left on the bench against left-hander Tarik Skubal. numberFire's models project Clement to score 5.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Derrick White (personal) not listed on Boston's Saturday Game 3 injury report

Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White (personal) is available for Saturday's Game 3 contest against the Miami Heat. White is on track to return after Boston's guard missed Game 2 for personal reasons. In a matchup against a Heat team allowing a 107.2 defensive rating, our models project White to score 21.5 FanDuel points.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia batting sixth on Friday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Tapia will start in left field on Friday and bat sixth versus right-hander Luis Castillo and the Reds. Lourdes Gurriel moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Tapia for 8.5 FanDuel points...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy