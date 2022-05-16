Christian Vazquez catching for Red Sox Monday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. O'Neill is taking a seat after starting the first two games of the series. Dylan Carlson is shifting to left field in place of O'Neill and hitting fifth. Albert Pujols is entering the lineup to be the Cardinals' designated hitter and No. 8 batter.
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Harrison Bader is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. Bader is taking a seat after three straight starts. Dylan Carlson is shifting to center field and hitting sixth while Juan Yepez returns to the lineup in place of Bader to play right field and bat cleanup.
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. LeMahieu will move to the bench on Wednesday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat first versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Hicks for 9.7...
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. Travis d'Arnaud is starting at catcher over Contreras and hitting sixth. numberFire’s models project d'Arnaud for 7.9 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he has a $2,700...
Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu is starting in Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Abreu will man first base after Gavin Sheets was given a breather against their division competition. numberFire's models project Abreu to score 10.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against right-hander Michael Wacha and the Boston Red Sox. Cal Raleigh is replacing Torrens at catcher and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models project Raleigh for 7.7 FanDuel points on Friday, and he has a $2,000 salary. Per...
Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. McCormick will start in center field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. Jose Siri returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McCormick for 11.5 FanDuel points on...
San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is batting eighth in Wednesday's game against Philadelphia Phillies. Alfaro will catch in Philadelphia after Austin Nola was rested against right-hander Zack Wheeler. numberFire's models project Alfaro to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Colorado Rockies outfielder Connor Joe is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Joe will move to the bench on Wednesday with Sam Hilliard starting in left field. Hilliard will bat seventh versus right-hander Logan Webb and the Giants. numberFire's models project Hilliard for...
San Diego Padres first baseman Luke Voit is starting in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Voit will handle designated hitting duties after Robinson Cano was benched against right-hander Zack Wheeler. numberFire's models project Voit to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
Boston Red Sox utility-man Christian Arroyo is starting in Friday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Arroyo will take over in right field after the Red Sox kept Jackie Bradley Jr. on the bench against Seattle's left-hander Robbie Ray. numberFire's models project Arroyo to score 8.4 FanDuel points at the salary...
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is batting sixth in Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Molina will start at catcher after Andrew Knizner was rested against their division competition. numberFire's models project Molina to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
Seattle Mariners outfielder Steven Souza is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against right-hander Michael Wacha and the Boston Red Sox. Souza is taking a seat for the second time in three games. Dylan Moore is shifting to right field in place of Souza while J.P. Crawford returns to the lineup to play shortstop and hit third.
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins is starting in Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Mullins will man center field after the Orioles sent Ryan McKenna to the bench. In a matchup against left-hander Jalen Beeks, our models project 12.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,400.
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Kiermaier will start in center field on Friday and bat sixth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and Baltimore. Vidal Brujan moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Kiermaier for 10.6 FanDuel points on...
Wednesday's game between the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds has been postponed due to weather. Wednesday's clash between the Guardians and Reds has been postponed due to weather. It will take place tomorrow, Thursday, May 19th, as part of a doubleheader.
Cleveland Guardians utility-man Ernie Clement is batting eighth in Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Clement will operate in left field after Richie Palacios was left on the bench against left-hander Tarik Skubal. numberFire's models project Clement to score 5.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White (personal) is available for Saturday's Game 3 contest against the Miami Heat. White is on track to return after Boston's guard missed Game 2 for personal reasons. In a matchup against a Heat team allowing a 107.2 defensive rating, our models project White to score 21.5 FanDuel points.
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Tapia will start in left field on Friday and bat sixth versus right-hander Luis Castillo and the Reds. Lourdes Gurriel moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Tapia for 8.5 FanDuel points...
Comments / 0