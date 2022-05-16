Christian Vazquez catching for Red Sox Monday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. O'Neill is taking a seat after starting the first two games of the series. Dylan Carlson is shifting to left field in place of O'Neill and hitting fifth. Albert Pujols is entering the lineup to be the Cardinals' designated hitter and No. 8 batter.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO