Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Rules Billboard Global Charts for Sixth Week, Bad Bunny Blasts In

By Gary Trust
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Harry Styles ‘ “As It Was” remains the biggest song in the world, as it claims a sixth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny debuts a whopping seven songs in the top 10 of each global chart – all from his new album, Un Verano Sin Ti , which launches at No. 1 on the U.S.-based Billboard 200 – led by “Moscow Mule” at No. 2 on both the Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. On the latter list, the Puerto Rican superstar breaks the record for the most simultaneous top 10s.

The two charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘As’ No. 1, ‘Mule’ Kicks Up No. 2 Debut on Global 200

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” logs a sixth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, all from its debut week, with 92.4 million streams (down 7%) and sold 15,600 sold (down 9%) worldwide in the May 6-12 tracking week.

Notably, the song ties for the longest Global 200 reign among British acts, matching the six-week commands of Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves,” beginning this March, and Adele’s “Easy on Me,” starting last October. (Australia’s The Kid LAROI and Canada’s Justin Bieber hold the overall record: “Stay” dominated for 11 weeks beginning last August.)

Bad Bunny debuts seven songs in the Global 200’s top 10, all from his new Billboard 200 leader Un Verano Sin Ti , led by “Moscow Mule,” which launches at No. 2 with 97.2 million streams and 1,600 sold worldwide. It’s followed in the Global 200 top five by “Me Porto Bonito,” with Chencho Corleone, at No. 4 (70.3 million streams, 1,100 sold) and “Tití Me Preguntó” at No. 5 (65.8 million streams, 900 sold). Bad Bunny’s other top 10 debuts on the latest list: “Ojitos Lindos,” with Bomba Estéreo (No. 6); “Después De La Playa” (No. 7); “Party,” with Rauw Alejandro (No. 8); and “Tarot,” with Jhay Cortez (No. 9).

Bad Bunny doubles his top 10 Global 200 total to eight over the chart’s history, a haul that includes one No. 1: “Dakiti,” with Jhay Cortez, for three weeks beginning in December 2020. Alejandro and Cortez add their second top 10s apiece and Corleone and Bomba Estéreo each earn their first.

With seven, Bad Bunny boasts the second-most simultaneous Global 200 top 10s, after Drake amassed eight on the Sept. 18, 2021, chart (led by “Way 2 Sexy,” featuring Future and Young Thug, at No. 2 that week).

The other two songs in the Global 200’s top 10 this week: Jack Harlow’s “First Class” holds at No. 3, after hitting No. 2, and Future’s “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems, drops to No. 10, a week after it soared in at No. 2 .

Styles No. 1, Bad Bunny Makes History on Global Excl. U.S.

As on the Global 200, Harry Styles’ “As It Was” notches a sixth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, all from its debut atop the survey, with 70.4 million streams and 8,200 sold (down 6% in each metric) in territories outside the U.S. in the May 6-12 tracking week.

Also mirroring the Global 200, Bad Bunny debuts seven songs in the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, paced by “Moscow Mule” at No. 2 with 67.6 million streams and 400 sold outside the U.S. It’s followed in the top five by “Ojitos Lindos,” with Bomba Estéreo, at No. 3 (53.7 million streams, 300 sold) and “Me Porto Bonito,” with Chencho Corleone, at No. 4 (46.9 million streams, 200 sold). Bad Bunny’s other top 10 debuts on the latest tally: “Tití Me Preguntó” (No. 6); “Party,” with Rauw Alejandro (No. 7); “Después De La Playa” (No. 9); and “Tarot,” with Jhay Cortez (No. 10).

With seven, Bad Bunny shatters the record for the most simultaneous Global Excl. U.S. top 10s, previously held by three acts with three each in a single frame: Ed Sheeran (Dec. 18, 2021), Drake (Sept. 18, 2021) and Olivia Rodrigo (June 5, 2021).

Echoing his Global 200 history, Bad Bunny doubles his career total of Global Excl. U.S. top 10s to eight, with one having hit No. 1: again, “Dakiti,” with Jhay Cortez, for five weeks beginning in November 2020. Alejandro posts his third Global Excl. U.S. top 10; Cortez and Corleone, their second each; and Bomba Estéreo, its first.

Elsewhere in the Global Excl. U.S. top 10: Jack Harlow’s “First Class” slips 3-5 after reaching No. 2, and Karol G’s “Provenza” descends to No. 8 from its No. 7 best.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated May 21, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (May 17). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard ‘s subscription-based service. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard , data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to final calculations.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billboard Charts#Global 200#Moscow Mule#Puerto Rican#The Billboard Global Excl
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
Billboard

Wish You Were Here: 15 Best Songs About Missing Someone

Some say we are the sum of the people that have touched our lives. In our lifetime we cross paths with thousands of people — most of them inevitably have to part ways with us, but some stay, still others leave a permanent mark. We miss the people who are no longer present, relive the moments over and over, trying to hold on to a fleeting part of ourselves. So Billboard compiled a list of the best “I miss you” songs for you to fill that emotional void as you reminisce about a cherished past.
MUSIC
Billboard

Virtual Insanity: Jamiroquai Enters the Metaverse With The Sandbox Partnership

Jamiroquai has announced a new partnership with virtual gaming platform The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, to help the legendary funk group enter the metaverse. The deal was developed in association with Universal Music Group’s brand and merchandise company Bravado, making UMG the second major label to strike a deal with the virtual world builder. The Sandbox previously announced on Jan. 27 that it would be working with Warner Music Group to create a WMG “Land,” formed with the brand’s expansive roster of artists and songwriters in mind. The company also previously aligned itself with some of the biggest musical chapions of Web3, including Snoop Dogg, Deadmau5 and Steve Aoki.
VIDEO GAMES
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to Jack Harlow’s ‘Dua Lipa’

Click here to read the full article. Before releasing his debut studio album Come Home the Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow went viral by shooting his shot with a song called “Dua Lipa,” of course, referencing the pop star and Grammy winner. “I wanted to get her blessing, so I FaceTimed her and played it for her,” Harlow explained during an interview with The Breakfast Club. “‘Cause I didn’t want her to be blindsided by that or feel like creeped out or anything. “If she had said, ‘Yo, I hate it. I don’t want it to come out,’ it wouldn’t have come out,”...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Pink Floyd’s Catalog Payday Will Be Huge — But Will It Break Records?

The ongoing auction for Pink Floyd‘s recorded masters and other rights — but not publishing — could bring in one of the richest paydays so far for a music artist selling their catalogs. Press reports that the Pink Floyd master recording and song catalog could fetch upwards of £500 million ($612 million) are not exaggerated, according to Billboard‘s calculations.
MUSIC
Billboard

‘Look At Me: XXXTENTACION’ Doc Trailer Chronicles Rapper’s Triumphs, Tragedies: Watch Exclusive Now

Click here to read the full article. Fans of fallen superstar XXXTENTACION got one step closer to unwrapping his upcoming Hulu documentary Look At Me: XXXTENTACION on Wednesday (May 18). Billboard has the exclusive trailer highlighting the triumphs and tragedies of the mercurial artist who was shot and killed during an armed robbery in 2018.  “For someone struggling very openly, to put that on a stage and to offer it up for public consumption, I think is a very special type of courage and service that artists do. [X] was open about his issues. He didn’t necessarily win his battle before we lost...
MOVIES
Billboard

Cody Simpson Qualifies for Australia’s National Swim Team

Click here to read the full article. Cody Simpson has officially made the Australian national swimming team. On Wednesday (May 18), the pop star competed in the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships in Adelaide and has qualified for the upcoming Commonwealth Games. During the first day of the sporting event, Simpson swam the 100-meter butterfly and came in third place at 51.96 seconds behind Olympians Matt Temple (51.50 seconds) and Kyle Chalmers (51.67 seconds). “That’s a dream come true. I had a great swim this morning and so much progress since last year,” the “Golden Thing” singer said after the race according to...
SWIMMING & SURFING
Billboard

Harry Styles’ New Album ‘Harry’s House’ Has Arrived: Stream It Now

Click here to read the full article. After two months of teasing via social media followed by a glittering single and a triumphant Coachella headlining set, the wait for Harry Styles’ third album has finally ended. Harry’s House is officially available to stream as of Friday (May 20). The arrival of Harry’s House was preceded by “As It Was,” the lead single from the project. The song skyrocketed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart following its April 1 release and maintained the top spot for three weeks. Styles gave Harry’s House tracks “As It Was,” “Boyfriends,” “Late Night Talking”...
MUSIC
Billboard

Halsey Claps Back at Trolls Who Say They Look ‘Sick’: ‘Let Me Live’

Click here to read the full article. Halsey is calling out those who are commenting on their appearance. The “Without Me” singer took to TikTok this week to take part in a trend in which users share things that people tell them that they already know to the tune of Walworth & Howell’s 2004 track, “I Already Know.” According to Halsey, the comments they see often are “Halsey u look sick,” “Is she ok? Put some meat on those bones,” “She’s too thin” and “Looks unhealthy.” “‘u look sick’ BC I AM! LET ME LIVE!” Halsey wrote in the caption of their spin...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

