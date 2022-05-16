Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Rules Billboard Global Charts for Sixth Week, Bad Bunny Blasts In

Click here to read the full article.

Harry Styles ‘ “As It Was” remains the biggest song in the world, as it claims a sixth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny debuts a whopping seven songs in the top 10 of each global chart – all from his new album, Un Verano Sin Ti , which launches at No. 1 on the U.S.-based Billboard 200 – led by “Moscow Mule” at No. 2 on both the Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. On the latter list, the Puerto Rican superstar breaks the record for the most simultaneous top 10s.

The two charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘As’ No. 1, ‘Mule’ Kicks Up No. 2 Debut on Global 200

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” logs a sixth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, all from its debut week, with 92.4 million streams (down 7%) and sold 15,600 sold (down 9%) worldwide in the May 6-12 tracking week.

Notably, the song ties for the longest Global 200 reign among British acts, matching the six-week commands of Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves,” beginning this March, and Adele’s “Easy on Me,” starting last October. (Australia’s The Kid LAROI and Canada’s Justin Bieber hold the overall record: “Stay” dominated for 11 weeks beginning last August.)

Bad Bunny debuts seven songs in the Global 200’s top 10, all from his new Billboard 200 leader Un Verano Sin Ti , led by “Moscow Mule,” which launches at No. 2 with 97.2 million streams and 1,600 sold worldwide. It’s followed in the Global 200 top five by “Me Porto Bonito,” with Chencho Corleone, at No. 4 (70.3 million streams, 1,100 sold) and “Tití Me Preguntó” at No. 5 (65.8 million streams, 900 sold). Bad Bunny’s other top 10 debuts on the latest list: “Ojitos Lindos,” with Bomba Estéreo (No. 6); “Después De La Playa” (No. 7); “Party,” with Rauw Alejandro (No. 8); and “Tarot,” with Jhay Cortez (No. 9).

Bad Bunny doubles his top 10 Global 200 total to eight over the chart’s history, a haul that includes one No. 1: “Dakiti,” with Jhay Cortez, for three weeks beginning in December 2020. Alejandro and Cortez add their second top 10s apiece and Corleone and Bomba Estéreo each earn their first.

With seven, Bad Bunny boasts the second-most simultaneous Global 200 top 10s, after Drake amassed eight on the Sept. 18, 2021, chart (led by “Way 2 Sexy,” featuring Future and Young Thug, at No. 2 that week).

The other two songs in the Global 200’s top 10 this week: Jack Harlow’s “First Class” holds at No. 3, after hitting No. 2, and Future’s “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems, drops to No. 10, a week after it soared in at No. 2 .

Styles No. 1, Bad Bunny Makes History on Global Excl. U.S.

As on the Global 200, Harry Styles’ “As It Was” notches a sixth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, all from its debut atop the survey, with 70.4 million streams and 8,200 sold (down 6% in each metric) in territories outside the U.S. in the May 6-12 tracking week.

Also mirroring the Global 200, Bad Bunny debuts seven songs in the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, paced by “Moscow Mule” at No. 2 with 67.6 million streams and 400 sold outside the U.S. It’s followed in the top five by “Ojitos Lindos,” with Bomba Estéreo, at No. 3 (53.7 million streams, 300 sold) and “Me Porto Bonito,” with Chencho Corleone, at No. 4 (46.9 million streams, 200 sold). Bad Bunny’s other top 10 debuts on the latest tally: “Tití Me Preguntó” (No. 6); “Party,” with Rauw Alejandro (No. 7); “Después De La Playa” (No. 9); and “Tarot,” with Jhay Cortez (No. 10).

With seven, Bad Bunny shatters the record for the most simultaneous Global Excl. U.S. top 10s, previously held by three acts with three each in a single frame: Ed Sheeran (Dec. 18, 2021), Drake (Sept. 18, 2021) and Olivia Rodrigo (June 5, 2021).

Echoing his Global 200 history, Bad Bunny doubles his career total of Global Excl. U.S. top 10s to eight, with one having hit No. 1: again, “Dakiti,” with Jhay Cortez, for five weeks beginning in November 2020. Alejandro posts his third Global Excl. U.S. top 10; Cortez and Corleone, their second each; and Bomba Estéreo, its first.

Elsewhere in the Global Excl. U.S. top 10: Jack Harlow’s “First Class” slips 3-5 after reaching No. 2, and Karol G’s “Provenza” descends to No. 8 from its No. 7 best.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated May 21, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (May 17).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard , data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to final calculations.