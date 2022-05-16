ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

N.J. reports 2,904 cases, 2 COVID deaths as state surpasses 2 million positive tests

By Steven Rodas
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New Jersey on Monday reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 2,904 new confirmed positive tests, surpassing 2 million confirmed cases in the two years since the state recorded its first known coronavirus case at the start of the pandemic. New Jersey’s seven-day average for confirmed cases increased to 3,856...

CBS New York

First case of highly contagious bird flu detected in New Jersey

MONMOUTH COUNTY, N.J. - New Jersey has its first case of a highly contagious bird flu. The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the case in a backyard poultry flock in Monmouth County. Signs of infection in birds include decreased appetite and egg production, coughing and lethargy. Experts say the virus spreads through contact with bodily secretions. The CDC says the recent detection does not pose an immediate public health concern. For more information, CLICK HERE.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
fox29.com

Most of Delaware Valley in CDC's high COVID transmission category

PHILADELPHIA - As COVID-19 cases surge in the northeast, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention elevated nearly all the Delaware Valley to its high transmission category. Southeastern Pennsylvania counties, except Philadelphia and Berks, are currently shaded in orange on the CDC's transmission map. Meanwhile, Delaware Valley counties in New...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

COVID-19 Cases Are Up 60 Percent Across Northeast, Even More In Delaware, New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – The FDA authorized COVID booster shots for children ages 5 to 11. This comes as cases are again surging, especially in the Northeast. Cases are up 60% across the U.S. and because home testing is so widespread, it’s now estimated the actual number of COVID cases is five times higher than the official count. COVID’s spring surge has moved into high gear across the Northeast. Locally over the past two weeks, Pennsylvania has had a 60% increase in COVID cases, New Jersey is up 66% and Delaware has a 131% jump in infections. “I think part of the problem...
DELAWARE, NJ
Beach Radio

Road Trip! Visit New Jersey’s Top 10 Cozy Small Towns

New Jersey is a small state, but New Jersey is a bustling and populated state. It is nice to take time and point out some of our cozy and quiet locations. Worldatlas came out with a list highlighting the Top 10 Charming Towns here in the Garden State. Very often...
CBS New York

Baby formula shortage: N.J. declares state of emergency

TRENTON, N.J. -- A state of emergency has been declared in New Jersey due to the nationwide baby formula shortage.Gov. Phil Murphy signed the executive order Tuesday. The move in part allows for the activation of state price gouging laws.Anyone who suspects price gouging or unfair business practices in New Jersey can file a complaint online at njconsumeraffairs.gov or by calling 1-800-242-5846.On Twitter, Murphy said the executive order also coordinates relief efforts and "enables State agencies to take any emergency measures necessary to protect families from issues arising as a result of the baby formula shortage."Murphy also tweeted, "Additionally, I've spoken with the leaders of two major baby formula companies with a presence in NJ to emphasize the critical nature of the current situation, thank them for their commitment to increasing production capacity, and offer any assistance the State can provide."New Jersey families in need of help can visit nj.gov/babyformula for more information.In Tennessee, a toddler and a preschooler were hospitalized because they couldn't get a specific baby formula. One was discharged Tuesday. The other remains hospitalized.Nestle is increasing its shipments of Gerber formula. The company is flying it in from Switzerland and the Netherlands.
TRENTON, NJ
