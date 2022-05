BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Elevated winds continue Friday with wind gusts up to 25-35 mph expected. Combine that with drier air mixing down from the mid & upper levels of the atmosphere Friday afternoon and the relatively drier grasses that we have on hand due to the May heat, and high fire danger is expected locally for the last day of the work week. Any and all outdoor burning should be avoided, as well any activities that could spark an open flame outdoors.

