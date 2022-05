Last November we let you know that Willie T’s Seafood Shack and BRB (be right burger) are both moving in to 9326 Georgia Avenue (joint restaurant), between Islands Tropical Ice Cream and Goldberg’s New York Bagels, in the location that was formerly home to Andy’s Restaurant. Willie T’s is now planning a June Opening, according to a report by Bethesda Beat.There is no word yet, however, on if Be Right Burger will be opening at the same time.

