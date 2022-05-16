ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Cynthia Lummis Booed For 'Two Sexes' Claim During Commencement Speech

By Jennifer Bendery
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hucg8_0ffxnCnd00

Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) was resoundingly booed on Saturday while giving a commencement address at the University of Wyoming after she said it is a “fundamental scientific truth” that there can only be males and females.

“There are those in government who believe not that the creator endowed us with inalienable rights … but that government created those rights,” Lummis said in her speech. “And the government should redefine those rights, including our rights to freedom of speech, religion, property, assembly and to keep and bear arms. Even fundamental scientific truths — such as the existence of two sexes, male and female — are subject to challenge these days.”

Students erupted in boos and jeers after that last sentence — and they continued on for nearly 30 seconds as Lummis stood awkwardly smiling onstage.

You can watch the moment here, starting right around the 49:40 mark.

The conservative Republican initially sounded like she was about to push back on their criticism, but then appeared to think better of it.

“And I challenge those of you—” Lummis began, before changing tack. “I’m not making a comment on the fact that there are people who transition between sexes.”

“Yes you are!” one student can be heard shouting back.

She resumed her prepared remarks after that, with little fanfare.

Lummis later issued an apology — not for what she said, but for potentially offending anyone who disagreed with her claims.

“My reference to the existence of two sexes was intended to highlight the times in which we find ourselves, times in which the metric of biological sex is under debate with potential implications for the shared Wyoming value of equality,” she said in a statement, as reported by Oil City News , a Wyoming-based locally owned and independent news platform. “I share the fundamental belief that women and men are equal, but also acknowledge that there are biological differences and circumstances in which these differences need to be recognized.”

“That being said, it was never my intention to make anyone feel un-welcomed or disrespected, and for that I apologize,” said Lummis.

On Sunday, University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel issued a statement politely saying the university stands with the students on this one.

“One of our speakers made remarks regarding biological sex that many on campus take issue with,” Seidel said, referring to the commencement address the day before. “While we respect the right of all to express their views, from students to elected officials, we unequivocally state that UW is an institution that supports and celebrates its diverse communities that collectively make us the wonderful place that we are.”

“We welcome the incredible individuality and intellect of all our dynamic and diverse students and never want you to feel otherwise.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Cincinnati CityBeat

Guest Commentary: Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan Was Deeply Involved in Attempted Coup to Overturn 2020 Election

The net is tightening around Jimbo. As more damning text messages, testimony and phone call records encircle the pint-sized pol from Urbana, Jim Jordan should be breaking out in a cold sweat. The 4th District U.S. congressman should be squirming in his shirt sleeves with each new revelation trickling out about his behind-the-scenes treachery leading up to and including Jan. 6.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Lummis
Person
Ed Seidel
Salon

Susan Collins says Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about abortion — but Josh Hawley is not buying it

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, suggested on Tuesday that Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about their stance on abortion. Her comments come just a day after Politico published a leaked copy of the Supreme Court's initial draft majority opinion on Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that enshrined the constitutional right to abortion. The draft strongly indicates that the high court will ultimately rule against the law, rolling back decades of progressive advocacy aimed at expanding abortion across the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Speech#Inalienable Rights#Commencement Address#Women And Men#The University Of Wyoming#Republican
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffPost

HuffPost

58K+
Followers
3K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy