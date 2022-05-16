Apple patches dozens of security flaws with iOS 15.5, over 50 fixes for macOS 12.4
Apple has released iOS 15.5, macOS 12.4, and more today with updates like new features for Apple Cash, the Podcasts app, and the Studio Display webcam fix. However, a bigger reason to update your devices is the security patches with today’s releases. iOS 15.5 includes almost 30 security fixes while macOS 12.4 features over 50.
Apple shared all the details for the security fixes in its latest software for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more on its support page.
For both iOS and Mac, many of the flaws could allow malicious apps to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Another for iOS says “A remote attacker may be able to cause unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution.”
Specifically on Mac, one of the 50+ flaws fixed was that “Photo location information may persist after it is removed with Preview Inspector.”
Important security updates are also available for macOS Big Sur with 11.6.6, macOS Catalina, Xcode 13.4, and watchOS 8.6.
You can read about all of the vulnerabilities fixed with the latest updates below:
iOS and macOS security patches:
iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5
Released May 16, 2022
AppleAVD
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.
CVE-2022-26702: an anonymous researcher
AppleGraphicsControl
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2022-26751: Michael DePlante (@izobashi) of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.
CVE-2022-26736: an anonymous researcher
CVE-2022-26737: an anonymous researcher
CVE-2022-26738: an anonymous researcher
CVE-2022-26739: an anonymous researcher
CVE-2022-26740: an anonymous researcher
DriverKit
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: A malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with system privileges
Description: An out-of-bounds access issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.
CVE-2022-26763: Linus Henze of Pinauten GmbH (pinauten.de)
GPU Drivers
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2022-26744: an anonymous researcher
ImageIO
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: A remote attacker may be able to cause unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution
Description: An integer overflow issue was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2022-26711: actae0n of Blacksun Hackers Club working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
IOKit
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
Description: A race condition was addressed with improved locking.
CVE-2022-26701: chenyuwang (@mzzzz__) of Tencent Security Xuanwu Lab
IOMobileFrameBuffer
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2022-26768: an anonymous researcher
IOSurfaceAccelerator
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: A malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2022-26771: an anonymous researcher
Kernel
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved validation.
CVE-2022-26714: Peter Nguyễn Vũ Hoàng (@peternguyen14) of STAR Labs (@starlabs_sg)
Kernel
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.
CVE-2022-26757: Ned Williamson of Google Project Zero
Kernel
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: An attacker that has already achieved kernel code execution may be able to bypass kernel memory mitigations
Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved validation.
CVE-2022-26764: Linus Henze of Pinauten GmbH (pinauten.de)
Kernel
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: A malicious attacker with arbitrary read and write capability may be able to bypass Pointer Authentication
Description: A race condition was addressed with improved state handling.
CVE-2022-26765: Linus Henze of Pinauten GmbH (pinauten.de)
LaunchServices
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: A sandboxed process may be able to circumvent sandbox restrictions
Description: An access issue was addressed with additional sandbox restrictions on third-party applications.
CVE-2022-26706: Arsenii Kostromin (0x3c3e)
libxml2
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: A remote attacker may be able to cause unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution
Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.
CVE-2022-23308
Notes
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: Processing a large input may lead to a denial of service
Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2022-22673: Abhay Kailasia (@abhay_kailasia) of Lakshmi Narain College Of Technology Bhopal
Safari Private Browsing
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: A malicious website may be able to track users in Safari private browsing mode
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2022-26731: an anonymous researcher
Security
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: A malicious app may be able to bypass signature validation
Description: A certificate parsing issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2022-26766: Linus Henze of Pinauten GmbH (pinauten.de)
Shortcuts
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: A person with physical access to an iOS device may be able to access photos from the lock screen
Description: An authorization issue was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2022-26703: Salman Syed (@slmnsd551)
WebKit
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to code execution
Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved state management.
WebKit Bugzilla: 238178
CVE-2022-26700: ryuzaki
WebKit
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.
WebKit Bugzilla: 236950
CVE-2022-26709: Chijin Zhou of ShuiMuYuLin Ltd and Tsinghua wingtecher lab
WebKit Bugzilla: 237475
CVE-2022-26710: Chijin Zhou of ShuiMuYuLin Ltd and Tsinghua wingtecher lab
WebKit Bugzilla: 238171
CVE-2022-26717: Jeonghoon Shin of Theori
WebKit
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved state management.
WebKit Bugzilla: 238183
CVE-2022-26716: SorryMybad (@S0rryMybad) of Kunlun Lab
WebKit Bugzilla: 238699
CVE-2022-26719: Dongzhuo Zhao working with ADLab of Venustech
WebRTC
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: Video self-preview in a webRTC call may be interrupted if the user answers a phone call
Description: A logic issue in the handling of concurrent media was addressed with improved state handling.
WebKit Bugzilla: 237524
CVE-2022-22677: an anonymous researcher
Wi-Fi
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: A malicious application may disclose restricted memory
Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved validation.
CVE-2022-26745: an anonymous researcher
Wi-Fi
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: A malicious application may be able to elevate privileges
Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2022-26760: 08Tc3wBB of ZecOps Mobile EDR Team
Wi-Fi
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: A remote attacker may be able to cause a denial of service
Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2015-4142: Kostya Kortchinsky of Google Security Team
Wi-Fi
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: A malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with system privileges
Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2022-26762: Wang Yu of Cyberserval
Additional recognition
AppleMobileFileIntegrity
We would like to acknowledge Wojciech Reguła (@_r3ggi) of SecuRing for their assistance.
FaceTime
We would like to acknowledge Wojciech Reguła (@_r3ggi) of SecuRing for their assistance.
WebKit
We would like to acknowledge James Lee, an anonymous researcher for their assistance.
Wi-Fi
We would like to acknowledge 08Tc3wBB of ZecOps Mobile EDR Team for their assistance.
macOS Monterey 12.4
Released May 16, 2022
AMD
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2022-26772: an anonymous researcher
AMD
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
Description: A buffer overflow issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2022-26741: ABC Research s.r.o
CVE-2022-26742: ABC Research s.r.o
CVE-2022-26749: ABC Research s.r.o
CVE-2022-26750: ABC Research s.r.o
CVE-2022-26752: ABC Research s.r.o
CVE-2022-26753: ABC Research s.r.o
CVE-2022-26754: ABC Research s.r.o
apache
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: Multiple issues in apache
Description: Multiple issues were addressed by updating apache to version 2.4.53.
CVE-2021-44224
CVE-2021-44790
CVE-2022-22719
CVE-2022-22720
CVE-2022-22721
AppleGraphicsControl
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2022-26751: Michael DePlante (@izobashi) of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
AppleScript
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted AppleScript binary may result in unexpected application termination or disclosure of process memory
Description: An out-of-bounds read issue was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2022-26697: Qi Sun and Robert Ai of Trend Micro
AppleScript
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted AppleScript binary may result in unexpected application termination or disclosure of process memory
Description: An out-of-bounds read issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.
CVE-2022-26698: Qi Sun of Trend Micro
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.
CVE-2022-26736: an anonymous researcher
CVE-2022-26737: an anonymous researcher
CVE-2022-26738: an anonymous researcher
CVE-2022-26739: an anonymous researcher
CVE-2022-26740: an anonymous researcher
Contacts
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: A plug-in may be able to inherit the application’s permissions and access user data
Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2022-26694: Wojciech Reguła (@_r3ggi) of SecuRing
CVMS
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: A malicious application may be able to gain root privileges
Description: A memory initialization issue was addressed.
CVE-2022-26721: Yonghwi Jin (@jinmo123) of Theori
CVE-2022-26722: Yonghwi Jin (@jinmo123) of Theori
DriverKit
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: A malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with system privileges
Description: An out-of-bounds access issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.
CVE-2022-26763: Linus Henze of Pinauten GmbH (pinauten.de)
ImageIO
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: A remote attacker may be able to cause unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution
Description: An integer overflow issue was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2022-26711: actae0n of Blacksun Hackers Club working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
ImageIO
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: Photo location information may persist after it is removed with Preview Inspector
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2022-26725: Andrew Williams and Avi Drissman of Google
Intel Graphics Driver
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: A malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.
CVE-2022-26720: Liu Long of Ant Security Light-Year Lab
Intel Graphics Driver
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: A malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2022-26769: Antonio Zekic (@antoniozekic)
Intel Graphics Driver
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: A malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
Description: An out-of-bounds read issue was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2022-26770: Liu Long of Ant Security Light-Year Lab
Intel Graphics Driver
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2022-26748: Jeonghoon Shin of Theori working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
Intel Graphics Driver
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2022-26756: Jack Dates of RET2 Systems, Inc
IOKit
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
Description: A race condition was addressed with improved locking.
CVE-2022-26701: chenyuwang (@mzzzz__) of Tencent Security Xuanwu Lab
IOMobileFrameBuffer
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2022-26768: an anonymous researcher
Kernel
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: An attacker that has already achieved code execution in macOS Recovery may be able to escalate to kernel privileges
Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.
CVE-2022-26743: Jordy Zomer (@pwningsystems)
Kernel
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved validation.
CVE-2022-26714: Peter Nguyễn Vũ Hoàng (@peternguyen14) of STAR Labs (@starlabs_sg)
Kernel
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.
CVE-2022-26757: Ned Williamson of Google Project Zero
Kernel
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: An attacker that has already achieved kernel code execution may be able to bypass kernel memory mitigations
Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved validation.
CVE-2022-26764: Linus Henze of Pinauten GmbH (pinauten.de)
Kernel
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: A malicious attacker with arbitrary read and write capability may be able to bypass Pointer Authentication
Description: A race condition was addressed with improved state handling.
CVE-2022-26765: Linus Henze of Pinauten GmbH (pinauten.de)
LaunchServices
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: A sandboxed process may be able to circumvent sandbox restrictions
Description: An access issue was addressed with additional sandbox restrictions on third-party applications.
CVE-2022-26706: Arsenii Kostromin (0x3c3e)
LaunchServices
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: A malicious application may be able to bypass Privacy preferences
Description: The issue was addressed with additional permissions checks.
CVE-2022-26767: Wojciech Reguła (@_r3ggi) of SecuRing
libresolv
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: An attacker may be able to cause unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution
Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2022-26776: Zubair Ashraf of Crowdstrike, Max Shavrick (@_mxms) of the Google Security Team
CVE-2022-26708: Max Shavrick (@_mxms) of the Google Security Team
libresolv
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: An attacker may be able to cause unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution
Description: An integer overflow was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2022-26775: Max Shavrick (@_mxms) of the Google Security Team
LibreSSL
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted certificate may lead to a denial of service
Description: A denial of service issue was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2022-0778
libxml2
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: A remote attacker may be able to cause unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution
Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.
CVE-2022-23308
OpenSSL
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted certificate may lead to a denial of service
Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2022-0778
PackageKit
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: A malicious application may be able to modify protected parts of the file system
Description: This issue was addressed by removing the vulnerable code.
CVE-2022-26712: Mickey Jin (@patch1t)
PackageKit
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: A malicious application may be able to modify protected parts of the file system
Description: This issue was addressed with improved entitlements.
CVE-2022-26727: Mickey Jin (@patch1t)
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: A plug-in may be able to inherit the application’s permissions and access user data
Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2022-26693: Wojciech Reguła (@_r3ggi) of SecuRing
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: A malicious application may be able to bypass Privacy preferences
Description: This issue was addressed by removing the vulnerable code.
CVE-2022-26746: @gorelics
Safari Private Browsing
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: A malicious website may be able to track users in Safari private browsing mode
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2022-26731: an anonymous researcher
Security
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: A malicious app may be able to bypass signature validation
Description: A certificate parsing issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2022-26766: Linus Henze of Pinauten GmbH (pinauten.de)
SMB
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: An application may be able to gain elevated privileges
Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.
CVE-2022-26715: Peter Nguyễn Vũ Hoàng of STAR Labs
SMB
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: An application may be able to gain elevated privileges
Description: An out-of-bounds read issue was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2022-26718: Peter Nguyễn Vũ Hoàng of STAR Labs
SMB
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: Mounting a maliciously crafted Samba network share may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2022-26723: Felix Poulin-Belanger
SoftwareUpdate
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: A malicious application may be able to access restricted files
Description: This issue was addressed with improved entitlements.
CVE-2022-26728: Mickey Jin (@patch1t)
Spotlight
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: An app may be able to gain elevated privileges
Description: A validation issue existed in the handling of symlinks and was addressed with improved validation of symlinks.
CVE-2022-26704: an anonymous researcher
TCC
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: An app may be able to capture a user’s screen
Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2022-26726: an anonymous researcher
Tcl
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: A malicious application may be able to break out of its sandbox
Description: This issue was addressed with improved environment sanitization.
CVE-2022-26755: Arsenii Kostromin (0x3c3e)
WebKit
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to code execution
Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved state management.
WebKit Bugzilla: 238178
CVE-2022-26700: ryuzaki
WebKit
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.
WebKit Bugzilla: 236950
CVE-2022-26709: Chijin Zhou of ShuiMuYuLin Ltd and Tsinghua wingtecher lab
WebKit Bugzilla: 237475
CVE-2022-26710: Chijin Zhou of ShuiMuYuLin Ltd and Tsinghua wingtecher lab
WebKit Bugzilla: 238171
CVE-2022-26717: Jeonghoon Shin of Theori
WebKit
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved state management.
WebKit Bugzilla: 238183
CVE-2022-26716: SorryMybad (@S0rryMybad) of Kunlun Lab
WebKit Bugzilla: 238699
CVE-2022-26719: Dongzhuo Zhao working with ADLab of Venustech
WebRTC
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: Video self-preview in a webRTC call may be interrupted if the user answers a phone call
Description: A logic issue in the handling of concurrent media was addressed with improved state handling.
WebKit Bugzilla: 237524
CVE-2022-22677: an anonymous researcher
Wi-Fi
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: A malicious application may disclose restricted memory
Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved validation.
CVE-2022-26745: an anonymous researcher
Wi-Fi
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2022-26761: Wang Yu of Cyberserval
Wi-Fi
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: A malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with system privileges
Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2022-26762: Wang Yu of Cyberserval
zip
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted file may lead to a denial of service
Description: A denial of service issue was addressed with improved state handling.
CVE-2022-0530
zlib
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: An attacker may be able to cause unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution
Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2018-25032: Tavis Ormandy
zsh
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: A remote attacker may be able to cause arbitrary code execution
Description: This issue was addressed by updating to zsh version 5.8.1.
CVE-2021-45444
Additional recognition
AppleMobileFileIntegrity
We would like to acknowledge Wojciech Reguła (@_r3ggi) of SecuRing for their assistance.
Bluetooth
We would like to acknowledge Jann Horn of Project Zero for their assistance.
Calendar
We would like to acknowledge Eugene Lim of Government Technology Agency of Singapore for their assistance.
FaceTime
We would like to acknowledge Wojciech Reguła (@_r3ggi) of SecuRing for their assistance.
FileVault
We would like to acknowledge Benjamin Adolphi of Promon Germany GmbH for their assistance.
Login Window
We would like to acknowledge Csaba Fitzl (@theevilbit) of Offensive Security for their assistance.
Photo Booth
We would like to acknowledge Wojciech Reguła (@_r3ggi) of SecuRing for their assistance.
System Preferences
We would like to acknowledge Mohammad Tausif Siddiqui (@toshsiddiqui), an anonymous researcher for their assistance.
WebKit
We would like to acknowledge James Lee, an anonymous researcher for their assistance.
Wi-Fi
We would like to acknowledge Dana Morrison for their assistance.
