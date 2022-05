The Jersey City Jazz Festival has returned for its ninth annual celebration on the weekend of June 4th and 5th in the Powerhouse Arts District. Just across the Hudson River, the free-to-the-public event will include performances from fourteen bands on two stages, food trucks, a full bar, and a VIP experience at the parking lot on 107 Morgan Street. The festival will also coincide with Bike JC’s annual Ward Tour on the 5th, with there also being an “after-party jam session” at Moore’s Place.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO