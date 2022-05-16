ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima shooting suspect admits to involvement of another homicide

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 4 days ago
YAKIMA, Wash. — After bringing a suspect into custody for the Sunday morning shooting death of a man in Yakima, a suspect admitted to his involvement in a homicide in October 2021.

According to the Yakima Police Department, authorities responded to the 900-block of LaSalle St around 12:30 a.m. on May 15 for reports of shots fired. YPD officials say a responding officer heard a second round of gunfire before a silver Honda Accord fled northbound on Fair Ave.

Yakima police officers pursued the suspects who jumped out of the car and fled on foot. The vehicle crashed into a home on the 900-block of S 7th St.

Two young men from Yakima (18 and 16) were caught by police officers and brought into custody. Officers then recovered a sawed-off .223 caliber Mini-14 rifle from the abandoned Honda.

“Our patrol officers and detectives did such a great job getting these two suspects off the street quickly,” said Yakima Police Captain Jay Seely. “We will now turn them over to Prosecutor Joe Brusic and his team to hold them accountable for their actions.”

During the pursuit, someone contacted 9-1-1 to report that someone was shot outside a house on Lassalle. Yakima police officials noted that he was not breathing, causing them to administer CPR and other life-saving efforts. They were unsuccessful and the 43-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime.

While interviewing the 18-year-old suspect, Yakima police officers say he admitted to his involvement in the LaSalle St shooting and the homicide of Joey Cantu on October 30, 2021. He was booked into the Yakima County Jail for first-degree murder, first-degree assault, drive-by shooting, eluding, and unlawful possession of a firearm to the second degree.

The 16-year-old suspect was booked into the Yakima County Juvenile Detention Center for first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and drive-by shooting.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are uncovered.

StatisticsJason
4d ago

Hopefully the 16 year old will be tried as an adult. What typically happens is a juvenile killer is released with a clean record at age 18 and then goes ahead and kills someone else.

