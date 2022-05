The Kale Nelson State Farm Insurance office is proud to serve Fort Scott, KS with Insurance and Financial Services, with a focus on resident relocations to the Bourbon and Linn County area. Kale’s team of licensed Insurance Professionals are here to help get you correct Insurance coverage for your specific needs. Not only can they help with Auto Insurance, Homeowners Insurance, Life Insurance and Financial Services to the Fort Scott, KS area including the surrounding Bourbon and Linn County areas, but they are also able to assist small business owners with their Commercial lines of Insurance. Give them a call today for a personalized Insurance Quote!

FORT SCOTT, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO