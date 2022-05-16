Houstonians share dazzling photos of rare total lunar eclipse during super flower blood moon

Eclipse season is here, and it’s ready to take charge. Lunar eclipses, in particular, tend to disrupt your world a bit more than solar eclipses do, so while the solar eclipse in Taurus that took place on April 30 may not have brought forth too much uncomfortable change, the “Super Flower Blood Moon” total lunar eclipse in Scorpio on May 15, 2022 will definitely be a time of transformation for every zodiac sign, especially Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius.

ASTRONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO