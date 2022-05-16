ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Houstonians share dazzling photos of rare total lunar eclipse during super flower blood moon

By Ariana Garcia
Chron.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Houston residents were treated to a special phenomenon in the sky on Sunday...

www.chron.com

Related
Pocono Update

Total Eclipse Of The Century, Full Blood Moon Tonight

This super flower blood moon coming tonight will be one of the earliest, brightest, and most profound this century. This lunar event will happen tonight between moonrise and moonset. People worldwide will be able to spectate such a natural wonder from anywhere on Earth, with the best seats in the house in America and West Africa.
Elite Daily

There’s A Rare Super Blood Moon On May 15 That’ll Shake 4 Signs To Their Core

Eclipse season is here, and it’s ready to take charge. Lunar eclipses, in particular, tend to disrupt your world a bit more than solar eclipses do, so while the solar eclipse in Taurus that took place on April 30 may not have brought forth too much uncomfortable change, the “Super Flower Blood Moon” total lunar eclipse in Scorpio on May 15, 2022 will definitely be a time of transformation for every zodiac sign, especially Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Why does the moon turn red during a total lunar eclipse?

When a lunar eclipse occurs and our lone satellite inches into Earth's shadow, the moon's face becomes painted red. Though this red hue is most striking during a total lunar eclipse, the moon gets cast in a scarlet light even during partial lunar eclipses. So why does our moon turn red and not black when bathed in Earth's shadow?
ASTRONOMY
WFMJ.com

How and when to check out Sunday's total lunar eclipse

As the weather warms up, many of us spend our summer evenings enjoying the outdoors. And this weekend particularly you'll want to check out the moon. Sunday night into Monday morning a Total Lunar Eclipse will be visible throughout eastern North America. That means it will be visible here in the Valley.
ASTRONOMY
POPSUGAR

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Be Affected Most by April's Solar Eclipse

From being pushed to have a relationship-defining talk to addressing heavy-duty emotions rooted in the past, a full moon brings intensity and drama to everyday moments. On the flip side, new moons present us with a chance to set a powerful intention or plant seeds that we want to see come to fruition over the course of a new lunar cycle. In both cases, we're generally invited to work with the astrological energy of the moment.
LIFESTYLE
DIY Photography

Photographers, get ready for the first 2022 Blood moon this month

Total lunar eclipse is a great source of inspiration for astrophotographers and an opportunity to take some amazing photos. And this year’s first lunar eclipse is just around the corner, bringing along some extra treats. On the night of 15 and 16 May 2022, astronomy and astrophotography enthusiasts across...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Space.com

The 1st solar eclipse of 2022 is stunning in these satellite views

Professional observatories in Earth and space caught a spectacular eclipse of the sun in between their usual duties checking out solar weather. The partial solar eclipse of April 30 was visible in a narrow band across parts of Antarctica, the southern tip of South America and the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, and apparently, also in space.
ASTRONOMY
AccuWeather

'Blood Moon' eclipse amazes stargazers across the world

The moon turned deep red on Sunday night into Monday morning during the first lunar eclipse of 2022, giving stargazers a show that they won't soon forget. The moon appeared to transform in the sky just after the sun had set over North America on Sunday with the sun, Earth and moon perfectly aligning by 11:30 p.m. EDT.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

See Sunday's Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse Dancing With the ISS

It wasn't just Earthlings on Earth that got to witness the lovely blushing of the "flower blood moon" lunar eclipse on Sunday night and Monday morning. The residents of the International Space Station had a great view of the spectacular celestial event. European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti shared a...
ASTRONOMY
AccuWeather

Total ‘Blood Moon’ eclipse to rise over US this weekend

The moon will turn red during an eye-popping spectacle unlike any other in the night sky in 2022 -- as long as it isn't cloudy. The moon will plunge into darkness this weekend to create a celestial spectacle that has not been seen in the sky over the entire contiguous United States since the turn of the decade.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

This is how the lunar eclipse looked from space

An astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) managed to photograph the awesome sight of Monday’s lunar eclipse. Recent ISS arrival Samantha Cristoforetti tweeted several photos (below) of a partially eclipsed moon, as seen from the orbital facility about 250 miles above Earth. Happy Monday from space! Were you...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Glimmering Hubble Space Telescope photo shows stunning starburst effect

The iconic Hubble Space Telescope has captured a glimmering new photo of a densely packed region of stars located in the constellation Sagittarius. The grouping of stars is a globular cluster known as NGC 6558, which lies 23,000 light-years from Earth. At this distance, the cluster resides closer to the center of the Milky Way than Earth does, according to a statement from the European Space Agency (ESA), which released the image May 16.
ASTRONOMY
The Flint Journal

New late May meteor show could really wow us

There could be a new meteor shower in our skies, or at least a revamped meteor shower. Meteor showers come from particles from comets zipping through Earth’s atmosphere. The comet particles heat up and produce the “shooting stars” we see during a meteor shower. That brings us...
ASTRONOMY
Chron.com

Chron.com

ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

