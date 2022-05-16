Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Broward County, Inland Miami-Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Broward FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Broward. * WHEN...Until 630 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 516 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Plantation, Sunrise, Tamarac, Margate, Lauderhill, Coconut Creek, Oakland Park, North Lauderdale, Lauderdale Lakes, Parkland, Wilton Manors, Broadview-Pompano Park, Village Park, Palm Aire, Twin Lakes, Golden Heights and St. George. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO