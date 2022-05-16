ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Traveling? Here are states with highest, lowest gas prices

By Dara Bitler, Nexstar Media Wire
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wsUG5_0ffxh7gV00

DENVER ( KDVR ) – Summer travel is already starting, and gas prices continue to surge across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular fuel was $4.48 as of Monday morning.

More News from WRBL

The most expensive state for gas in California, with a gallon of regular fuel priced at $5.98 on average. The least expensive state for gas was Kansas, with a gallon of regular fuel priced at $3.98 on average.

There are only three states with gas under $4.00 per gallon on average: Kansas, Georgia and Oklahoma.

5 things to know if you can’t find baby formula

Colorado’s average price for a gallon of regular fuel ranks as one of the 10 cheapest in the country.

Here are the 10 cheapest states for a regular gallon of gas, according to AAA :

  1. Kansas : $3.98
  2. Georgia : $3.99
  3. Oklahoma : $3.99
  4. Missouri : $4.05
  5. Arkansas : $4.05
  6. Mississippi : $4.07
  7. Nebraska : $4.09
  8. Minnesota : $4.10
  9. North Dakota : $4.11
  10. Colorado : $4.11

Here are the 10 most expensive states for a regular gallon of gas, according to AAA :

  1. California : $5.98
  2. Hawaii: $5.31
  3. Nevada : $5.17
  4. Washington : $5.03
  5. Oregon : $4.99
  6. Alaska : $4.88
  7. District of Columbia : $4.83
  8. Illinois : $4.82
  9. New York : $4.75
  10. Arizona : $4.75

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel on this day last year was $3.04, which is $1.44 less than today’s average of $4.48 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Three shoplifters caught on camera at two separate Dothan stores

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Three suspects are at-large after two Dothan stores were stolen from on Monday. Both stores caught the suspects’ on camera. More News from WRBL Surveillance photos show two women in Dove Christian Ministry and later it was found that pieces of jewelry and small gifts that can fit in bags were […]
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Denver, CO
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
Local
Colorado Traffic
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
State
North Dakota State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
Denver, CO
Traffic
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Kdvr#Nebraska#Columbia#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WRBL News 3

Georgia store shootings: White man faces hate crime charges

ATLANTA (AP) – A federal grand jury in Georgia has brought hate crime charges against a white man accused of shooting into two convenience stores near his home last July. The U.S. attorney in Atlanta says Larry Edward Foxworth of Jonesboro was indicted Tuesday on two counts each of hate crime and of using a […]
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

LaGrange probationer arrested for aggravated assault, family violence

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, around 5 a.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to 303 Lennox Circle regarding a domestic disturbance. After arriving at the scene, officers spoke with the victim. The victim explained she was involved in a dispute with he boyfriend, Demarrious Freeman. According to the victim, a verbal dispute stemmed from text […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Update: Man’s body recovered from Chattahoochee River

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The body of a person who went missing in the Chattahoochee River Tuesday night has been recovered. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms the male victim was found Thursday morning at the boat ramp behind the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. Bryan has identified the victim as 44-year-old Scott Fuller, Jr. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy