ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannibal, MO

Suspect hides in dumpster after numerous vehicles damaged

By KHQA Staff
khqa.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A man is facing charges after Hannibal, Missouri police say he damaged multiple vehicles. Officers were called to the 100 block of Broadway for numerous...

khqa.com

Comments / 0

Related
khqa.com

Police: Boy is 'person of interest' in setting 3-alarm fire

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A three-alarm fire that erupted in a vacant building on Wednesday on the southside of Quincy is believed to have been "incendiary in nature," and police say a juvenile is a person of interest in the case. An off duty Quincy police officer noticed the...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

No charges for Missouri daycare accused of giving medicated substances to children

LINN, Mo. (KRCG) — The Osage County Sheriff's Department ended its investigation into a Linn, Missouri daycare that was allegedly giving medicated substances to children, saying they found no crimes committed by the facility, according to a press release on Friday. Investigators interviewed dozens of witnesses, according to the...
LINN, MO
khqa.com

Quincy Cold Case: Man fatally shot on his front porch in 2019

QUINCY, Ill. — Quincy police are searching for clues to help solve a murder that happened more than three years ago. Investigators think there are still people in the area who have first-hand knowledge about the fatal shooting of Dennis Green. He got off work from a Quincy .nightclub...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Jacksonville home damaged in shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Police are searching for the person(s) responsible for shots fired in Jacksonville early Tuesday. Officers were called at approximately 12:47 a.m. to the 600 block of North East Street. A home was damaged after the suspect(s) shot at it multiple times. They then fled the...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hannibal, MO
Hannibal, MO
Cars
Hannibal, MO
Crime & Safety
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
khqa.com

Hannibal woman facing drug trafficking charge

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A woman from Hannibal who was wanted by law enforcers was arrested and subsequently charged with drug trafficking after police say they found drugs in a home while they were taking her into custody, according to the Hannibal Police Department, HPD. On Tuesday, around 11:19...
HANNIBAL, MO
khqa.com

Illinois woman dies in fall at national park

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (WICS/WRSP) — A Cass County, Illinois woman is dead after a fall in Rocky Mountain National Park. It happened Thursday afternoon when the 21-year-old from Virginia, Illinois fell into Adams Falls. Her body was found later that night. Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County EMS, Grand...
CASS COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

Quincy street closes for repaving

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Heads up for people driving in Quincy. South 43rd Street is closed just south of State Street to through traffic as crews replace the pavement. Residents in the Willow Creek Subdivision will need to use Covington Lane off of 48th Street. The work is expected...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Large shed full of hay total loss after fire outside Rutledge

NEAR RUTLEDGE, Mo. — Fire destroyed a large metal hay shed in Scotland County on Wednesday. The call reporting the blaze came in at 11:40 a.m. Sheriff Bryan Whitney told KTVO the fire happened at Oberholtzer Dairy on Route A, a mile east of Rutledge. The sheriff said the...
RUTLEDGE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Dumpster#Khqa#B B Cinema
khqa.com

2 arrested in Keokuk for distributing drugs

KEOKUK, Iowa (KHQA) — Two men from Keokuk, Iowa are facing drug charges. The Lee County Narcotics Task Force arrested Darnell Cochran, 41, on Thursday after an investigation into allegations that he was involved in the distribution of illegal drugs in the Lee County area. He faces two counts...
KEOKUK, IA
khqa.com

Co-founder of Quincy tiny homes organization indicted

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA/WTAD) — One of the founders of a Quincy-based organization that builds tiny homes for veterans, who was forced out last year, has been indicted by an Adams County Grand Jury. Mark Lawrence was indicted last Thursday by the Grand Jury on counts of Theft of $100-500,000,...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Crews battle three-alarm fire in Quincy's southside

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Firefighters on Wednesday night are battling a three-alarm fire at a vacant building 7th and State streets. The call came in around 5:47 in the evening. When firefighters arrived they saw heavy smoke coming from the building and started an attack from the outside. The...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Quincy man sentenced to federal prison for drug distribution

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man was sentenced on Thursday to 60 months in prison followed by 48 months of supervised release after he was found guilty of distributing more than five grams of 99% pure methamphetamine on two occasions in Quincy. On January 29, 2019, Warren Mason,...
QUINCY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
khqa.com

Officer shortage impacts local crime-fighting efforts

Northeast Missouri — There has been an increase in crime in the Heartland, with car break-ins, theft and burglaries up across the board. Local law enforcement says that they are trying to step up to combat the rise, but the shortage of available officers is causing a strain on their ability to catch criminals.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
khqa.com

Quincy teachers receive significant pay raise

QUINCY, Ill. (WTAD, KHQA) — The Quincy Public Schools Board of Education on Wednesday night approved a new three-year contract for most employees. The decision comes about a week after Quincy Public Schools and the Quincy Federation of Teachers reached a tentative agreement on a new contract. Under the...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Grass and tree pollen levels high this spring

TRI-STATES (KHQA) — The spring season brings many benefits with it. The exception, seasonal allergies. If you're lucky and not feeling any ill-effects from the high pollen levels, then you've probably seen a thin layer of the fine dust on your car. But it's not just one specific type...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
khqa.com

KHQA Student/Athlete of the Week: KATIE GREENING, Hannibal High

KHQA STUDENT ATHLETE OF THE WEEK PRESENTED BY BLESSING HEALTH SYSTEM. College: Northwest Missouri State (Soccer) On Wednesdays at KHQA, we scrap the traditional format and devote our entire three minute six o'clock newscast to honoring the outstanding student-athletes in Tri-State Sports. The minimum requirement to be considered for this award is a 3.5 GPA with participation in at least one sport. And you must be a High School Senior. At year's end, our independent nominating committee will choose and reward the top Male and Female from the 36 candidates appearing in our Wednesday Night honor roll with a college scholarship. If you know of a deserving candidate, you can obtain a nomination form from your High School's Athletic Director or Principal, who must sign off on the nomination for it to be considered. Or print one from the KHQA Website, but be sure to have your AD and Principal sign off on it. We don't want to miss out on introducing the Tri-States to deserving candidates so help us put the spotlight on these amazing Young Men and Women in our communities. There is a dinner banquet as well to honor all of our nominees in June. Please help us add to the list below. Our second (and second to last) nomination vote is set for January 10.
HANNIBAL, MO
khqa.com

Hannibal High hosts inaugural Pirate Pride Day of Caring

HANNIBAL. Mo. (KHQA) — The Hannibal High School seniors closed out their time at Hannibal High by giving back to the community. For the first time ever, Hannibal High School had the Pirate Pride Day of Caring where seniors volunteered through a variety of service project opportunities. Andrea Campbell...
HANNIBAL, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy