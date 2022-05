Hayden Dunhurst bases-clearing double in the second inning started an Ole Miss comeback in game one of the regular-season final series at Swayze Field Thursday night. But it was Texas A&M that went on to win 10-5. Rebel starterDylan DeLucia had a tough time early in this one, as the Aggies (34-16, 18-10 SEC) scored three runs in the first and two more in the second before Jack Dougherty entered with two outs in the second and the bases loaded.

